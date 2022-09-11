David Schwimmer’s brilliant response to the image of Jennifer Aniston taking a shower | TV and Show

Both actors, who played in friends Ross Geller and Rachel Green respectively, maintain a very good relationship despite the 18 years that have passed since the end of the series.

This became clear after the actress uploaded a sensual image on her Instagram account in which she appears taking a shower to promote her brand of shampoo and conditioner, Lolavie.

The post quickly began to go viral among his followers with thousands of comments. However, what nobody expected was that his partner in fiction was going to parody her image.

In his official profile on the same social network, Schwimmer shared a photograph in which he can also be seen taking a shower but pretending to have problems with his eyes as a result of the shampoo.

“A towel I hope??”wrote the actor in the publication, which has twice as many reactions as Aniston’s.

Of course, the subject did not stop there, since the actress did not hesitate to answer him. “Schwim? Trying to steal my thunder?said the interpreter, alluding to a remembered chapter of the series.

Recall that Aniston and Schwimmer revealed in the Friends reunion special that they were close to having a love story in real life after the start of the recordings of the series, in which they played the mythical couple of Rachel and Ross.

The confession occurred when the presenter james corden He asked the six leads if any of them had felt chemistry in real life. Both David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston said yes.

“The first season I fell quite in love with Jen,” said the actor, to which she replied: “It was mutual.”