David Ward, co-founder of Ocean Software, has died at the age of 75

David Wardco-founder of the famous video game company Ocean Software, has died at the age of 75. It has been his own son, Ben Ward, who has shared the sad news on his personal Twitter account: “I am sorry to report that my father, David Ward, has passed away,” he began by saying in a message that was accompanied by a photograph of his father and a brief biography: “Born in 1947, was a pioneer of computer video games and father of six children. We had a complicated relationship and we loved each other. I’ll miss you, dad.”

The invaluable contribution of Ocean Software to the world of videogames

Ocean Software was a major video game company founded in 1983 by David Ward and Jon Woods. Both were inducted into the UK Entertainment and Leisure Software Publishers Association Hall of Fame for their pioneering work in the field of computer video games. The seal of this company appears in many of the most acclaimed works of the 80s and 90s, especially in adaptations of film licenses as well known as Robo Cop, Rambo and even Batmancharacter of which they published the first licensed video game in its history.

“Ward and Woods coined much of the game industry’s terminology and instigated many of its milestones”

“Many people consider Ocean Software to be a pioneering company that helped transform UK computer and video games into a truly multinational businessRoger Bennett, CEO of the UK Entertainment and Leisure Software Publishers Association, said in 2004. “Together, Ward and Woods coined much of the industry terminology of the video game and instigated many of its milestones, including the use of traditional media brands and franchises and formal intellectual property protection processes.

Given the relevance of Ward in the industry, a good part of the sector has wanted to show its condolences to the family and has remembered the figure of this video game pioneer.

