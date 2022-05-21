David Zaslav, new CEO of Warner, plans to meet with JK Rowling to discuss the future of Harry Potter

Among the many Warner Bros. properties, Harry Potter is one of the most lucrative franchises. adaptations of the JK Rowling novels about the young wizard created a legion of fans that added to the already staggering number of followers of the books.

However, it has been more than 10 years since the main saga came to an end with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Warner’s attempts to keep the franchise alive on the big screen have been watered down.

Despite the fact that the Fantastic Beasts prequel saga has its audience, it is not finishing the expected performance. The problems with Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets have been obvious, although he has managed to save the furniture at the box office.

With the change of directors of Warner Bros. after the merger with Discovery, the new CEO, David Zaslav, has expressed an interest in meeting with JK Rowling to discuss the future of the franchise. This is how the Wall Street Journal picks it up.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog. Register

No details have emerged of what Zaslav plans to discuss with Rowling at the meeting, but the interest of the new head of Warner to revitalize the franchise. This has caused some to revive rumors of a possible Harry Potter series that brings back the leading trio: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Of course, many Harry Potter fans wish Rowling would put more effort into writing new books than she is putting into writing the Fantastic Beasts series. Without talking about the controversies, of course.

We will have to see when the meeting between Zaslav and JK Rowling takes place and what is discussed in it. Meanwhile, the hopes of the Potterheads rest on Hogwarts Legacy, the ambitious video game that will arrive at the end of the year to take us back to the mythical school of witchcraft and wizardry.