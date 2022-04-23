David Zepeda responds to those who ask him to withdraw from soap operas

Unlike other actors who decide to take a break after a leading role, David Zepeda is already preparing to surprise the viewing public with another great story in the company of Mayrín Villanueva, Ariadne Díaz, Danilo Carrera and Laura Carmine, among other actors that make up a great cast.

This is a new stage of the successful franchise ‘Overcome’which will be named ‘overcome absence’ and the entire cast is already in recordings under the production of Rosy Ocampo for the Televisa Univisión network.

However, the actor had already been the protagonist in the second installment ‘overcome heartbreak’for what his followers have asked him take a break from soap operasbecause his face has appeared on television in different projects.

“For me, the opinion of the people is always very important, I always take it into account, I always pay attention to my audience, which is ultimately the most important thing for me, I owe my career to them; I only ask that they give me this opportunity so that see that what we are doing is completely different,” declared in an interview conducted for the program ‘Hoy’.

David Zepeda has been consolidated as one of the most emblematic actors of Mexican melodramas, that is why he admits that each of his characters has been very different and each project is a new challenge for him, in addition, he also considers work teams important so that he can develop his characters in the best way, “Thank God I have the fortune to have spectacular directors and that allows me to be very chameleon”, he pointed out in front of the cameras.

The soap opera heartthrob reiterated his enthusiasm to continue acting on television and asked all the followers who have seen him grow through the small screen to continue giving him the opportunity to captivate them, “I am sure that once the public gives me the opportunity to follow this story, they will understand what I am telling them.”

About his character in ‘Overcome absence’, revealed the story of Jeromecharacter to which he will give life, “I have two children, I went to the United States to raise them and when I return my children do not even know me, they are not interested, they have great resentment for not having been with them; and my partner, my wife, has another love”he detailed.

The fourth installment of ‘Vencer’ will premiere next july through the Las Estrellas channel and is already seen as one of the favorite melodramas of the Mexican public.