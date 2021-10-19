Davide shoots to zero on the Fico. Aldo receives a pleasant surprise

Eleventh appointment with the Canale 5 reality show. Tonight the audience’s verdict on Sophie, Soleil, Miriana and Raffaella. Surprises for two tenants of Gf Vip 6.

“Welcome to Gf ​​Vip! We have 4 very strong queens on televoting. Whoever wins will decide the fate of the others “ anticipates Alfonso, in the usual preview.

You go back to the studio, the episode of Gf Vip 6 begins to the cry of “Everything is possible!”. After the customary greeting to the two commentators, the journalist connects with the House, while in super led there are the 4 nominated tonight.

Signorini asks each of the women who are nominated to blame. Raffaella diplomatically glosses over the Manila nomination. The girls return to the salon with their companions.

Part one summary clip on the sides and dislikes, in particular on the relationship between Davide and Raffaella and on that between the latter and Soleil. “It was predictable, there was no need to see the rvm, of course I am disappointed by Alex” says the Fig. The conductor asks what you think of the Sorgè, Balotelli’s ex declares that he does not think anything, since he does not consider it and finds space only when he argues with someone.

Ainette and Raffaella accuse Silvestri of eavesdropping and reporting to his friends (Soleil, Alex and Nicola) all that listens. “Listen to me, I’ve seen you these days and finally after a month you are bringing out your dark side!” Sonia Bruganelli says to Belli.

Gf Vip 6, surprise for Aldo Montano: for him there is Olga

The director of Who calls the fencer in the mystery room, has one in store for him big surprise. Montano has been married to the splendid for years Olga, Siberian known al fencing world championship in Moscow.

Aldo says that his partner, at the beginning, faced with his hesitations blocked it on all social networks, making him spend a summer in pain. When he saw her come back online, love finally broke out between the two. The two later became parents of Olimpia and Mario Jr.

His wife is waiting for him in the garden, beautiful in a blue sequined dress. “Love I miss you so much, but you have to carry on as you are doing. You are a champion not only outside, but also in life “ she spurs him on, very excited.