Davis Cup 2021, Italy 1-2 Croatia, Sonego ko. Sinner beats Cilic and also the double Sinner-Fognini must surrender. Azzurri eliminated – Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi, sent to Turin

In Turin Sonego-Gojo opens the quarter-final: Croatia wins the first point, then Sinner folds Cilic. In the double against the Olympic champions Mektic-Pavic nothing to do: 3-6, 4-6. Croatia will face the winner of Serbia-Kazakhstan

Italy 1-2 Croatia: 11.45 pm, Sinner-Fognini lose 6-3, 6-4

Italy-Croatia 1-1: 10.59 pm, off to the second set Italy must recover a match if they want to hope to go to the Davis Cup semifinal against the winner of Serbia-Kazakhstan, scheduled for Wednesday 1 December. Nothing to do: Croatia closes at 6-4 and enters the Davis Cup semifinal.

Italy-Croatia 1-1: at 22.20 the double challenge begins Sinner-Fognini against Mektic-Pavic, Olympic doubles champions. A winning serve by Pavic leads the Croatians to win the first set at 6-3. In the previous game the Azzurri had canceled five match points, they could not have anything on the sixth.

Italy-Croatia 1-1: 21.40 hours, Sinner wins the second match Double will decide who between Italy and Croatia deserves the Davis Cup semifinal, from Friday in Madrid. With a big heart and a character that we never stop discovering, Jannik Sinner straightens a bad match challenge with Sonego’s defeat with Gojo and beats the former number 3 of the ranking Marin Cilic bringing the score back on an equal footing. 1-1. The first set goes quickly towards Zagreb: Cilic’s break in the fourth game, the straight to keep the level of the 2014 US Open champion high, twenty years older than Jannik, but also a lot more experience. The Croatian closes 6-3, Sinner less electric than the matches won with Isner and Galan, it seems that the switch is still off. A set from elimination, and a break below in the second, Italy wakes up: against a break in the fourth game, and from there another game begins. Not that there is no lack of opportunities to snatch the opponent’s serve, however Cilic good at defending himself from bombing, a forehand mistake by Jannik gives him the 5-4 and serve, which is equivalent to the match point. When it seems over, with Cilic at the bar to close the match and challenge and fly to the semifinals in Madrid, Sinner snatches the bar to zero, and tie break. The South Tyrolean, reopened the match, in constant eye contact with the blue bench, has now entered the marrow of this team, which will no longer be able to do without him. Backed by that serve that had ballasted him in the first set (71% of first balls for Cilic, only 54% for the blue), often asking for the applause and support of the friendly audience, Jannik escapes 4-2, 6 -4 and closes the set with a great straight pass. 7-4 (7-6) and ball in the center. In the third one proceeds to exhaustion, Cilic and his 33 springs seem to suffer the most from fatigue, in fact Sinner starts with a break that immediately returns to his rival. The next opportunity comes in the sixth game: a backhand on the net sends Italy 4-2. done. Sinner closes 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 in two hours and 43 ‘(22 free errors at 47). We are still alive, this is the most important thing – he says at the end -, I gave everything against a very strong rival. It’s up to the double, Sinner with Fognini, the child and the senator, to live or die. Against Mektic and Pavic, reigning Wimbledon champions and Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Italy-Croatia 0-1: 9pm, the decisive third set begins for Sinner Sinner-Cilic the second match of the day, the one we have to win to stay in the running after Sonego’s defeat. The blue loses the first set 6-3 and wins the second 7-6; now off to the decisive third that can keep us in the running.

Italy-Croatia 0-1: 18.56, Sinner for the redemption The second singles of the Davis Cup quarter between Italy and Croatia begins. In Turin Jannik Sinner now forced to beat Marin Cilic (direct on Supertennis). Double between Bolelli-Fognini and Mektic-Pavic will close the program. Whoever wins will face in the semifinals the winner of Serbia-Kazakhstan, scheduled for Wednesday 1 December in Madrid. The other quarter-finals: Russia-Sweden and Great Britain-Germany.

Italy-Croatia 0-1: 18.31, Sonego ko with the 279 of the world It had to be the softest match, it turned out to be an impossible Monviso to climb. Lorenzo Sonego, the enfant du pays overwhelmed by tension in the building overlooked by his parents’ apartment, surrenders to number 279 in the Borna Gojo ranking, arrived in Turin to join the Croatian team from the Ortisei challenger.

The Davis Cup quarter-finals match between Italy and Croatia turns towards Zagreb when you least expect it, Sonego fouled and contracted as with the Colombian Mejia, but after a set he had unlocked, he had regained confidence, this time instead it is not enough his own rap shot at full volume under the vaults of the Pala Alpitour to cheer him up (Lorenzo a great music lover and delighted in recording two songs with his friend AlterEdo, a reggaeton specialist). Sonego loses the first set at the tie break exactly like with Colombia, Gojo rocky but not irresistible for the blue he is too wrong, he breaks and returns it immediately, even the net on the side of the Croatian, who closes with a lucky shot but with a large margin, 7-2 (7-6).

Failed comeback Gojo is absent in the second set , Sonego picks up the match supported by the Italian bench with mourning on his arm for the sudden disappearance of Dr. Parra, the doctor who cured half a circuit with his miraculous laser. 6-2 Italy, and equal challenge. In the third, Croatia spreads, 3-1, 4-2, before Gojo (who against Australia had already made the feat with Popyryn) remembers that he is well out of the top 270 players in the world. His arm trembles, Sonego tries to take advantage of it, gets back under but – crushed by the responsibility and the weight of Italy on his shoulders – he fails three break points in the seventh game, crucial, until the rival keeps the serve with a daring second ace. . 5-2 Croatia, Italy on the edge of the ravine. The crisis of the irreversible blue and there is nothing that Captain Volandri can do to avoid it: Lorenzo gives up the service to 15, sinking. 6-2 and precious 1-0 point for Croatia.