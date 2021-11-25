Davis Cup 2021: the program, the groups, where to see it on TV

Three cities (Turin, Innsbruck and Madrid), semifinals and finals in Spain, the blues against the United States and Colombia. All live on Supertennis

Federica Cocchi

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals will be played from today to 5 December. The three groups are played in three different cities: Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck. The first of each group and the best runners-up fly to Madrid for the semifinals and final. In the last edition of 2019 Spain had triumphed in the final against Canada.

Italy in Turin – The Azzurri of captain Filippo Volandri play at the PalaAlpitour in Turin in group E with the United States and Colombia. Italy opens the tournament tomorrow against the United States, on Saturday the match against Colombia. The formula includes two singulars and the double. The first classified of the group crosses in the quarterfinals – on Monday 29, also in Turin – the first of group D (Australia, Croatia and Hungary). The winner flies to Madrid for the finals.

The blues – After Matteo Berrettini’s forfeit due to his abdominal injury, Filippo Volandri called Simone Bolelli to complete the team with Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Musetti.

The groups and the squads – GROUP A – Spain (Pablo Carreno Busta, Carlos Alcaraz, Feliciano Lopez, Marcel Granollers. Captain: Sergi Bruguera)

Russia (Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov, Evgeny Donskoy. Captain: Shamil Tarpischev)

Ecuador (Emilio Gomez, Roberto Quiroz, Diego Hidalgo, Gonzalo Escobar, Antonio Cayetano March. Captain: Raul Viver)

GROUP B – Canada (Vasek Pospisil, Brayden Schnur, Peter Polansky, Steven Diez. Captain: Frank Dancevic)

Kazakhstan (Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Andrey Golubev. Captain: Yuriy Schukin)

Sweden (Mikael Ymer, Elias Ymer, Jonathan Mridha, Andre Goransson. Captain: Robin Soderling).

GROUP C – France (Richard Gasquet, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Nicolas Mahut, Arthur Rinderknech, Hugo Gaston, Adrian Mannarino. Captain: Sebastien Grosjean)

Great Britain (Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski, Liam Broady. Captain: Leon Smith)

Czech Republic (Jiri Vesely, Tomas Machac, Zdenek Kolar, Jiri Lehecka. Captain: Jaroslav Navratil).

GROUP D – Croatia (Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, Borna Gojo, Nikola Mektic, Mate Pavic. Captain: Vedran Martic).

Australia (Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Alexei Popyrin, John Peers, Alex Bolt. Captain: Lleyton Hewitt).

Hungary (Marton Fucsovics, Attila Balazs, Zsombor Piros, Fabian Marozsan, Mate Valkusz. Captain: Gabor Koves).

GROUP E – United States (Frances Tiafoe, John Isner, Reilly Opelka, Jack Sock, Rajeev Ram. Captain: Mardy Fish).

Italy (Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti, Simone Bolelli. Captain: Filippo Volandri).

Colombia (Daniel Elahi Galan, Nicolas Mejia, Juan-Sebastian Cabal, Robert Farah, Cristian Rodriguez. Captain: Alejandro Falla).

GROUP F Serbia (Novak Djokovic, Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic. Captain: Viktor Troicki).

Germany (Jan-Lennard Struff, Dominik Koepfer, Peter Gojowczyk, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz. Captain: Michael Kohlmann).

Austria (Dennis Novak, Jurij Rodionov, Gerald Melzer, Oliver Marach, Philipp Oswald. Captain: Stefan Koubek).

The calendar – Today (4 pm). In Madrid: Canada-Sweden; in Innsbruck: France-Czech Republic; in Turin: Croatia-Australia.

Friday 26 (4 pm). In Madrid: Spain-Ecuador; in Innsbruck: Serbia-Austria; in Turin: United States-Italy.

Saturday 27 (10 am). In Madrid: Kazakhstan-Sweden; in Innsbruck France-Great Britain; in Turin: Australia-Hungary. 4 pm: in Madrid Russia-Ecuador; in Innsbruck Serbia-Germany; in Turin: Italy-Colombia.

Sunday 28 (10 am). In Madrid: Canada-Kazakhstan; in Innsbruck: Great Britain-Czech Republic; in Turin: Croatia-Hungary. 4 pm: Spain-Russia in Madrid; in Innsbruck Germany-Austria; in Turin: United States-Colombia.

Quarters, Monday 29 (4 pm). In Turin: group D winner c. winner group E. Tuesday 30 (4 pm). In Innsbruck: winner group C v. group F winner. Wednesday 1 December (4 pm) in Madrid: group B winner c. best second 1. Thursday 2 December (4 pm) in Madrid: winner group A c. best second 2.

Semifinals, Friday 3 December (4 pm) and Saturday 4 December).

The final, Sunday 5 December (4 pm).

On TV – The finals of the 2021 Davis Cup will be broadcast on SuperTennis.