Davis Cup 2021, when Italy plays. Formula, matches, program: KO USA and Colombia. Sonego and Sinner in the quarterfinals with Croatia PHOTO

Davis Cup 2021, when Italy plays and where to see it. Formula, matches, program. Italy in the quarters with Croatia

Italy-Colombia 2-0

I start with the thrill in the second match of the group with Colombia: Sonego goes under with Mejia (6-7) but then gets on the chair, takes off the pressure and overturns it (6-4 / 6-2). Italy finally reaches the quarters thanks to Sinner’s success against Galan. Even the blue top ten encounters difficulties in the first set (but wins 7-5) and then relaxes and closes easily, 6-0, in the second set. Croatia is on the horizon

First day: Usa defeated 2-1

Italy’s adventure in the Davis Cup begins on the right foot, beating the US 2-1. Lorenzo Sonego makes the feat against the US bomber Reilly Opelka, beating him in two sets (6-3 / 7-6). Jannik Sinner against John Isner is also very good: an American never in a match as evidenced by the 6-2 / 6-0. Worst passive in career for Isner. Fognini-Musetti against Sock and Ram (2-0: 7-6 / 6-2), on the other hand, lost, but the verdict was already marked.

The presentation of the tournament

From the blue of Nitto Atp Finals to the green of the Davis Cup. Turin changes its clothes but remains the home of great tennis and, after the tournament of the masters, is preparing to host the competition for Nations. Italy is ready to challenge the United States this afternoon, who are not playing the part of the favorites on the eve of the day. “We are not at all, Italy is a very strong team!”, He says not by chance Reilly Opelka, who fears the house factor.

“Here the public is tough, funny, they will cheer for the Azzurri, it will probably be the craziest environment I have ever played in”. Woe betide therefore to leave defeated, above all with a “group never so united” as that of Filippo Volandri. Word of Jannik Sinner that, after having inflamed the Pala Alpitour by replacing the injured person Matteo Berrettini, is preparing to become the leader of the team despite being just twenty years old. The South Tyrolean trained with Fabio Fognini, recently dad for the third time and also very loaded like Simone Bolellthe, Lorenzo Musetti, at the first call, e Lorenzo Sonego, who can’t wait to play in his Turin.

«For me it has always been a dream to make my debut in Davis», Musetti’s speech to the team, immortalized and disseminated on his social channels by Fognini. «I am honored to be part of this group. Filippo (Volandri, ed), thank you for believing in me, for believing in us », adds Sinner. A sort of initiation rite in front of teammates and technicians for the two ‘babies’ of the team, expected to debut on Friday. The Azzurri are part of Group E and are on stage against the United States and, on Saturday, against Colombia. On Monday the winner of the group challenges the first classified of Group D – which includes Australia, Croatia and Hungary – to access the final phase, which will be played in Madrid.

The goal for Volandri’s team, a non-player captain, is to reach at least the semi-finals in Spain. To hit the finish line, Italy must win its group. And then overcome in the quarter-finals in all likelihood

one between Croatia and Australia. The feeling with the very fast surface of the Pala Alpitour, so far only tested by Sinner

during the ATP Finals, it looks good despite not being the most loved by the Azzurri. So all that remains is to take the field and play. The countdown has already begun.

The Davis Cup formula

From 2019 the Davis Cup has changed its formula: in March the qualifying matches are played; in November the “finals” are played, where the teams admitted by law and the qualified ones compete in groups, followed by a scoreboard starting from the quarter-finals. Matches are played in the best of three sets and matches are played in the best of three sets (two singles and one doubles).

The intersections The group of Italy crosses with Group D, that of Australia, Croatia and Hungary, also on the pitch in Turin until Sunday. In case of first place, it remains in Turin to play fourth; in case of repechage as best second, it goes immediately to Caja Magica. The semi-finals and finals, on the other hand, will be played in Madrid on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 December, with the final on Sunday 5.

Davis Cup on TV The entire Davis Cup will be broadcast live on Supertennis (channel 64 of digital terrestrial and 224 of Sky) and streaming on the Supertennix platform.

The Davis Cup program and results MADRID, CANADA-SWEDEN 0-3 (GROUP B) E.Ymer-Diez 6-4 6-2 M.Ymer-Pospisil 6-4 6-4 Goransson / Lindstedt-Pospisil / Schnur 7-6 6-4 INNSBRUCK, FRANCE-REP. CZECH 2-1 (GROUP C) Machac-Gasquet 7-6 6-2 Mannarino-Vesely 6-7 6-4 6-2 Herbert / Mahut-Lehecka / Machac 3-6 6-4 6-3 TURIN, CROATIA-AUSTRALIA 3-0 (GROUP D) Gojo-Popyrin 7-6 7-5 Cilic-De Minaur 6-1 5-7 6-4 Mektic / Pavic-De Minaur / Peers 6-3 6-1 Friday 26th November Sonego-Opelka 2-0 (6-3 / 7-6)

Sinner-Isner 2-0 (6-2 / 6-0)

Saturday 27th November Sonego-Mejia 2-1 (6-7 / 6-4 / 6-2)

Sinner 2-0 Galan (6-2 / 6-0)

Today, Monday 29th November

Italy-Croatia

The complete program

QUARTER FINALS Monday 29th November

16.00 TURIN: Group D winner vs Group E winner

Tuesday 30th November

16 INNSBRUCK: Group C winner vs Group F winner

Wednesday 1st December

4pm MADRID: Group B winner vs Best runner-up 1

Thursday 2nd December

4pm MADRID: Group A winner vs Best runner-up 2

SEMIFINALS Friday 3 December

4pm MADRID: First semifinal (lower part of the scoreboard)

Saturday 4th December

4.00 pm MADRID: Second semifinal (upper part of the scoreboard)

THE FINAL Sunday 5th December

4 pm MADRID In the cover photo, captain Filippo Volandri with his players (photo Federtennis)

