Davis Cup Finals: Germany beat Great Britain 2 to 1 and are in the semifinals

Kevin Krawietz (ATP 852) and Tim Pütz (1196) are the new heroes of German tennis. Despite lacking its spearhead Alexander Zverev (3), Germany qualified for the Davis Cup semifinals, overcoming Great Britain in Innsbruck in a very tight double: both in the top 20 of the specialty, Krawietz and Pütz were right with a double 7-6 (12/10 and 7/5 the partials of the two tie-breaks) on the British couple composed of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, respectively number 3 and 20 of the doubles rankings.

Previously the singles had closed at 1-1 due to the successes of Daniel Evans (25) and Jan-Lennard Struff (51), who had respectively beaten with a comfortable 6-2 6-1 Peter Gojowczyk (85) and with a much more fought 7-6 (8/6) 3-6 6-2 Cameron Norrie (12). The German troop will now fly to Madrid, where in the semifinals they will cross the winner of Russia-Sweden.

Quarter finals

Tuesday 30 November (4.00 pm)

Innsbruck: Germany – Great Britain

16:00 Evans – Koepfer 3-0 1.54 2.56

ITF Finals D. Evans D. Evans 6 6 P. Gojowczyk P. Gojowczyk 2 1 Winner: D. Evans Service Development Set 2 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 D. Evans 30-15 40-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-1 → 3-1 Service Development Set 1

17:20 Norrie – Struff 1-0 1.31 3.62

ITF Finals C. Norrie C. Norrie 6 6 2 J. Struff J. Struff 7 3 6 Winner: J. Struff Service Development Set 3 J. Struff 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-4 → 2-5 C. Norrie 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 2 J. Struff 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 C. Norrie 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 30-30 1-1 → 2-1 Service Development Set 1 Tie-break 0-0 * 0 * -1 1-2 * 2-2 * 2 * -3 3 * -3 4-3 * 5-3 * 5 * -4 6 * -4 6-5 * 6-6 * 6 * -7 6-6 → 6-7 J. Struff 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 2-4 → 3-4 C. Norrie 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 0-3 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Struff 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

18:50 – Salis / Skups – Krawi / Puetz 0-0 1.78 2.01