Davis Cup Finals: LIVE the results with the details of Day 1 (LIVE)

Davis Cup results

This is the program of the first day of the Davis Cup Finals which will begin at 4 pm in Madrid, Innsbruck and Turin and will end on 05 December with the Grand Final in Madrid.

Thursday 25 November (4.00 pm)

MADRID: Canada -Sweden (Group B)

16:00 Diez S. (Can) – Ymer E. (Swe)

The match has yet to begin

17:30 Pospisil V. (Can) – Ymer M. (Swe)

The match has yet to begin

19:00 Diez S./Pospisil V. – Goransson A./Lindstedt R.

The match has yet to begin

INNSBRUCK: France -Czech Republic (Group C)

16:00 Gasquet R. (Fra) – Machac T. (Cze)

The match has yet to begin

17:30 Mannarino A. (Fra) – Vesely J. (Cze)

The match has yet to begin

19:00 Herbert PH / Mahut N. – Kolar Z./Lehecka J.

The match has yet to begin

TURIN: Croatia -Australia (Group D)

16:00 Gojo B. (Cro) – Popyrin Al. (Aus)

The match has yet to begin

17:30 Cilic M. (Cro) – De Minaur A. (Aus)

The match has yet to begin

19:00 Mektic N./Pavic M. – Bolt A./Peers J.

The match has yet to begin

GROUP A

Spain

Russia

Ecuador

GROUP B

Canada

Kazakhstan

Sweden

GROUP C

France

Great Britain

Czech Republic

GROUP D

Croatia

Australia

Hungary

GROUP E

Italy

USA

Colombia

GROUP F

Serbia

Germany

Austria