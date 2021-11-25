Davis Cup Finals: LIVE the results with the details of Day 1 (LIVE)
This is the program of the first day of the Davis Cup Finals which will begin at 4 pm in Madrid, Innsbruck and Turin and will end on 05 December with the Grand Final in Madrid.
Thursday 25 November (4.00 pm)
MADRID: Canada -Sweden (Group B)
16:00 Diez S. (Can) – Ymer E. (Swe)
17:30 Pospisil V. (Can) – Ymer M. (Swe)
19:00 Diez S./Pospisil V. – Goransson A./Lindstedt R.
INNSBRUCK: France -Czech Republic (Group C)
16:00 Gasquet R. (Fra) – Machac T. (Cze)
17:30 Mannarino A. (Fra) – Vesely J. (Cze)
19:00 Herbert PH / Mahut N. – Kolar Z./Lehecka J.
TURIN: Croatia -Australia (Group D)
16:00 Gojo B. (Cro) – Popyrin Al. (Aus)
17:30 Cilic M. (Cro) – De Minaur A. (Aus)
19:00 Mektic N./Pavic M. – Bolt A./Peers J.
GROUP A
Spain
Russia
Ecuador
GROUP B
Canada
Kazakhstan
Sweden
GROUP C
France
Great Britain
Czech Republic
GROUP D
Croatia
Australia
Hungary
GROUP E
Italy
USA
Colombia
GROUP F
Serbia
Germany
Austria