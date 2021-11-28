Davis Cup Finals: The declarations of the Azzurri after access to the quarter-finals (with the video of the matches)

Jannik Sinner with Filippo Volandri

Lorenzo Sonego : “The first set I lived with a lot of tension, then I melted. He played an excellent game, certainly not worth the ranking he has and can grow a lot, certainly this time he expressed himself as a top 100, not as a number 275. I’m happy to have brought it home with the determination that like I have always fielded.

I tried to cancel what had happened against the United States, I tried to keep that enthusiasm alive but the player I was facing was totally different. Against Opelka everything was resolved in a few exchanges, this time I had difficulty understanding what to do and how to behave on the pitch. I tensed up and was less fluid. But the first set helped me to find peace of mind and then to level up.

Mejia turned out to be a good player, it was really hard to figure out what to do. He has two very similar shots, the serve is also very good, he is a complete player and I did not feel calm and serene: all this made the game difficult. It doesn’t have a blow that leaves you stationary, though, and that allows you to take the game in hand. So in the first game of the third I took confidence and realized that the match was on my side.

“It wasn’t easy after such a long wait, from 4 to 7 pm. Staying indoors all day without even getting some air is not easy. Then once I got on the pitch, the atmosphere gave me that energy I needed to be able to play a good match. “

Jannik Sinner : “We are all very happy to have reached the quarter-finals in this fantastic atmosphere in Turin, Monday will be another great challenge”.

Filippo Volandri : “We are all overjoyed, reaching the quarterfinals here in Turin was a goal. Jannik can play everything, single, double, triple! And all this helps him in his growth, even playing this double up to now ”.

Fabio Fognini : “We tried this double, maybe in the future it can come in handy. We also changed sides. Jannik is very mature, he already knows what to do, the results speak for themselves. I’m happy, I also made another kid debut in doubles. I am sorry to have lost double in this way, but we are happy to have passed the round and to play on Monday again here in Turin ”.