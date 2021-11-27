Davis Cup, Italy-Colombia 1-0: Sonego beats Mejia and wins the first blue point | News

Lorenzo overtakes the South American 6 (5) -7, 6-4, 6-2 in a comeback and leads the Azzurri forward. The second challenge will be between Sinner and Galan Riveros

As it happened yesterday against the United States, it still is Lorenzo Sonego to give the advantage to Italy in the first match of the match against Colombia, valid for group E of the Davis Cup. On the pitch of the Pala Alpitour in Turin, the blue overcomes Nicolas Mejia in a comeback 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-2 showing a great reaction of pride in front of the home crowd. The second singles will see Sinner on the field against Galan Riveros.

SONEGO-MEJIA 1-0

Lorenzo Sonego suffers a little more than yesterday’s match against Opelka, but in the end after more than two and a half hours of battle he also takes home the victory against Nicolas Mejia, which is worth Italy’s momentary 1-0 against Colombia after 6 (5) -7, 6-4, 6-2, valid for group E of the Davis Cup. A first set played in contrast to 24 hours ago that of the blue, shy and in tension. On the contrary, Mejia plays loose, doing nothing wrong and defending himself well, often forcing the blue to one more shot. Break by the South American and counterbreak by the Turin player, before the winning backhand at the tie-break. Sonego reacts, albeit only occasionally in the second set, but that’s enough against a good Mejia, a fighter galvanized by the situation and in constant battle from the baseline: break torn in the opening by the Turin, who keeps the following services and equalizes the score. In the third decisive set Lorenzo scored two breaks; the Colombian’s tennis collapsed at a distance and the Azzurri went ahead in scoring.