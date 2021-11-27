Davis Cup, Italy-Colombia late! What happens and when does it start – OA Sport

Italy-Colombia, match valid for the group stage of the Davis Cup 2021, it should have been start at 16.00 today (Saturday 27 November), but the meeting will begin with a noticeable delay on the roadmap. Our national team will not be able to face the South American team at the scheduled time, because the previous comparison is going on for a long time and therefore the Azzurri will take the field at the PalaAlpitour in Turin much later than expected.

The battle between Australia and Hungary, decisive for the fate of group D, is proving to be hot. The Hungarian Piros defeated the Oceanic Millman 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Subsequently, the Australian Alex De Minaur and the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics started a battle, which ended at the third set tie-break in favor of the ocean.

At this point the decisive double between Australia and Hungary has yet to be played (remember that Croatia overwhelmed the Aussies 3-0 in the opening match). Only at the end, with the necessary breaks and intervals, will Italy-Colombia begin. It will probably not be discussed before 6.00 pm, but we will clearly update you step by step. Italy, yesterday able to defeat the USA 2-1, starts with the underdogs against the South Americans and goes in search of first place in group E which qualifies for the quarter-finals of the highest tennis competition for national teams.

WHEN DOES THE DAVIS CUP ITALY-COLOMBIA BEGIN?

At the end of Australia-Hungary. At the moment (16.00) the situation is 1-1, the doubles match must be played.

At 16.25 the double of Australia-Hungary started. Bolt / Peers face Marozsan-Piros. At the end of this confrontation Italy-Colombia will begin.

Italy-Colombia may not start before 18.00, we will keep you updated in our LIVE LIVE.

ITALY-COLOMBIA DAVIS CUP: PROGRAM AND STARTING TIME

SATURDAY 27 NOVEMBER:

At the end of Australia-Hungary Italy-Colombia, first singular (between numbers 2)

Following Italy-Colombia, second singular (among the numbers 1)

To follow Italy-Colombia, double

ITALY-COLOMBIA DAVIS CUP: HOW TO SEE IT ON TV AND STREAMING

Live TV, free and unencrypted, on Supertennis.

Live streaming, free, on supertennis.tv.

LIVE LIVE written on OA Sport.

