Davis Cup, Italy in the quarterfinals: times and where to see opponent

The pairings of the quarter-finals have been defined, with Italy playing the access to the semifinals in the Davis Cup against the very strong Croatia: appointment on Monday at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, live exclusively on SuperTennis (Sky channel 212)

The Italy of tennis wants the ‘final four’ Davis Cup next weekend in Madrid. The place is played in the quarter-final this afternoon, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, against Croatia, who won the other three-man game played in the Piedmontese capital, with the 2-1, today, over Hungary. Croatia is favored in the doubles, where the formidable couple formed by Nikola Metkic and Mate Pavic, first in the world ranking, fielded, the hopes of the next round are therefore placed in the two singles, that is in Sonego and Sinner, so far great drivers of Italy who could not field his number Matteo Berrettini, stopped by the injury in the first match of the ATP finals. The Azzurri won access to the quarterfinals on Saturday, a goal they have not achieved since 2018, thanks to the success on Colombia, with some more effort than expected, Sonego’s uphill start against the emerging Mejia, 6-7 in the first set with some thrills, then overturned with a sure 6-4 6-2. For the Croatians, however, the point that was missing to win the group came this morning from the success of Nino Serdarusic, number 242 in the world, against 22-year-old Hungarian Fabian Marozsan: 6-4 6-4 in less than an hour and a quarter of play. To pave the way for the Croatians was the forfeit of the best Hungarian player, Marton Fucsovics, who remained on the bench. The less beautiful news for Croatia the defeat of Marin Cilic, against Zsombor Piros, number 282 in the world: even more than for the result itself for the length of the match, which lasted two and a half hours.

Italy-Croatia, a doubly demanding challenge On the toxins accumulated by Cilic Sinner will perhaps be able to count in the second singles, while in the first the Turin Sonego will deal with Borna Gojo, 22-year-old from Split growing up after the difficult months – as he explained – for having “dragged the injury from the beginning of the year”. The Turin player is the favorite on paper, the key confrontation could therefore be the unprecedented challenge between the twenty-year-old South Tyrolean Sinner and the experienced Marin Cilic, 33, now at number 30 in the world position and a palmares in which, in addition to the Davis Cup, the 2014 Us Open shines. . The double of Italy-Croatia is a prohibitive commitment for Fognini-Musetti, provided that this is Volandri’s choice: Metkic-Pavic are at the top, in 2021 they won 9 titles, including Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympic Games. Pavic, 28 years old, is first in the world ranking of the specialty, Metkic, 33 years old, second. “With Croatia it is a difficult challenge – says the Italian captain Filippo Volandri – Cilic is a champion who also won the Davis Cup (in 2018, ed) and knows how to manage tensions, in the doubles the Croatian couple is very strong. But We are not afraid also because we have really teamed up and Sinner and Sonego’s impact with this competition was excellent. “

Spain eliminated, Serbia in the quarterfinals Reigning champions Spain were eliminated from the Davis Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Russia, which qualified for the quarter-finals alongside Novak Djokovic’s second-placed Serbia. Feliciano Lopez brought a surprise first point to Spain by beating Andrey Rublev, but Daniil Medvedev then easily equalized and the double Andrey Rublev / Aslan Karatsev snatched the point of victory against Spanish duo Feliciano Lopez / Marcel Granollers. Russia thus finished first in Group A and Spain second, but with a set win / loss ratio that did not allow them to qualify.

Davis Cup, venues and groups Quarter finals: November 29: ITALY-CROATIA – Pala Alpitour Arena, Turin (ITA)

30 November: Great Britain v Germany F – Olympia Halle, Innsbruck (AUT)

1 December: Kazakhstan v Serbia – Madrid Arena, Madrid (ESP)

2 December: Russia v Sweden – Madrid Arena, Madrid (ESP) Semi-finals: Madrid Arena, Madrid (ESP) 3, 4 December The final: Madrid Arena, Madrid (ESP) December 5th

The rankings GROUP A Russia 2 Spain 1 Ecuador 0 GROUP B Kazakhstan 2 Sweden 1 Canada 0 GROUP C Great Britain 2 France 1 Czech Republic 0 Group D Croatia 2 Australia 1 Hungary 0 GROUP E ITALY 2 Use 0 Colombia 0 GROUP F Germany 2 Serbia 1 Austria 0

Davis Cup: rules and format Every match between nations is played out best of three games: two singular (numbers 2 and 1 of the nations collide with each other) and a double.

Davis Cup live on SuperTennis, channel 212 Sky The Davis Cup is broadcast live exclusively by SuperTennis. The whole competition is therefore visible on Sky at channel 212. On our liveblog site of Italy matches, updates also on Sky Sport 24, on the Sky Sport app and on social networks.