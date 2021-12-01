Davis Cup, Italy is out: Croatia signs the 2-1 and goes to the semifinals. Sinner deceives in the single but the double with Fognini is fatal

The semifinal dream for theItaly of the Davis Cup, Croatia passes the round 2-1 at PalaAlpitour in Turin and earn a seat a Madrid. The Azzurri double on 1-1, but the Croatian duo’s 6-3, 6-4 is fatal. It is not enough to win the experience of Fabio Fognini, who was double champion with Simone Bolelli at the 2015 Australian Open, just as the determination of Jannik Sinner.

In the South Tyrolean single number 10, Atp had beaten the number 20 in comeback Marin Cilic 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 and, after two hours and 43 minutes, and immediately afterwards he ran to the doubles field, trying to overturn the defeat of Lorenzo Sonego against the number 279 Atp Borna Gojo 6-7, 2-6, 6-2. In front, however, there was the duo Nikola Mektic– Mate Pavic, nine titles in 2020-2021 including Wimbledon and the Olympic Games from Tokyo. And for the tennis player from Arma di Taggia and the young blue star there was little to do. It will therefore be Croatia to face the winner between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Kazakhstan, scheduled for December 1 in Madrid.