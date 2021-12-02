Davis Cup, ko Italy on social media has only one name: the case breaks out

The dream ofItaly in Davis Cup 2021. The Azzurri were eliminated yesterday from the Croatia for 2-1 at the end of a day full of ups and downs for Italtennis. From the surprising defeat of Sonego with number 279 in the world rankings Borna Gojo, to the thrilling victory of Jannik Sinner on Marin Cilic. Italy sentenced to elimination from the knockout in double at the hands of Mektic-PavicOlympic gold up Fabio Fognini and an exhausted one Sinner. On social media in these hours the total culprit who seems to have only one name has gone crazy.

Davis, decisive double: Sinner tired, Fognini lost

In the economy of the comparison with the Croatia the first knockout, unexpected and against predictions, weighed a lot. With Sonego beaten by number 279 in the world rankings Borna Gojo very skilled in jamming the mechanisms of the blue and thus imposing himself for 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-2. Our spearhead, in absentia Berrettini, that Jack Sinner who wiped out Marin Cilic, world number 30 and finalist in Wimbledon against Federer in 2017, in three sets with partials of 6-3, 6-7 (4), 3-6.

The passage to the semifinals of Italy was entrusted to the double “improvised” by Fabio Fognini and an exhausted one Sinner who had just played a long match with Cilic. In front, however, the Olympic gold couple Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, who did not have too many problems against the blues with jammed and not well oiled automatisms. The knockout in two sets marked the elimination of Italy from Davis 2021.

Italy eliminated, social media against Fognini: “Facts aside”

Despite the reigning Olympic champion duo facing us, the defeat of the double blue in the decisive match caused a lot of discussion on social media. Many, perhaps too many mistakes for the couple Fognini-Sinner which, although improvised, revealed some problems. Above all, the veteran Fognini disappointed those who expected him to be dragged along. And instead Fabio made a lot of mistakes, always in difficulty in his own batting rounds where he almost always allowed his opponents to get to play the break point.

On the web, therefore, many have asked for Fognini’s head especially in a future in which it is hoped that Berrettini will return to a stable, skilful and recruitable plan, paired with Sinner, on paper a couple of great strength with a whole series of other very good players behind them. “Fognini who has kept Italian tennis at the top for a dull decade” the bitter observation of a fan, “But replacing Fognini with Sonego?” someone asks,

Fognini is the past of Italtennis. “I can no longer see Fognini play” writes more than a few, “But what was missing in this double is the man of experience Fognini. The lost breaks on his serve (with the double fault even in 2T). Numerous free mistakes in key moments, a never incisive answer ”is the careful analysis of a tennis fan.

