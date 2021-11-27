Davis Cup, the possible draw of Italy. Chance to avoid Medvedev and Djokovic until the final – OA Sport

Italy made a brilliant debut in the 2021 Davis Cup. Our national team has indeed defeated the USA imposing himself overwhelmingly in the two singles: first Lorenzo Sonego regulated Reilly Opelka, then Jannik Sinner overwhelmed John Isner. A double affirmation, again in two sets, which allowed our national team to to hoist themselves at the head of group E and to mortgage the primacy in the group with the annexed qualification to the quarter-finals.

Filippo Volandri’s boys will have the task of permanently closing the accounts tomorrow (Saturday 27 November, from 4.00 pm), beating the not irresistible Colombia (however not to be underestimated, pay attention to their double). In case of first place, Italy would guarantee itself a very interesting scoreboard for the knockout stage. The quarter-final, in fact, would be played on Monday 29 November always at the PalaAlpitour in Turin and it would be against the winner of group D, probably Croatia, who yesterday stunned Australia with a resounding 3-0 (but also look at Hungary).

Marin Cilic and his companions must absolutely be taken with a grain of salt, but this Italy has all the credentials to win and guarantee the plane ticket to Madrid to play the semifinal. The match would be against the winner of group B (probably Sweden, which surprised Canada yesterday and is now expected by Kazakhstan) and one of the two best runners-up (perhaps decimated Spain, or France or Great Britain, or perhaps Germany or Austria). They are all unbeatable formations, against which Italy can play it in a concrete way.

In essence, the favorites Serbia and Russia would be avoided until the eventual final act in the Spanish capital, assuming that both win their respective groups (Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are in the group with Spain and Ecuador; Novak Djokovic and his team mates with Austria and Germany, pay attention to the commitment of the Balkans with the Teutonic team). In the event of an unfortunate knockout against Colombia, then Italy should hope to be one of the two best runners-up: an eventuality to be avoided at all costs.

POSSIBLE SCORE FOR ITALY DAVIS CUP (winning the group)

Quarter-final: against the winner of group D (probably Croatia, after the 3-0 inflicted on Australia. Now they will face Hungary).

Possible semifinal: against the winner of the match between the winner of group B (probably Sweden, after the 3-0 inflicted on Canada. Now she will face Kazakhstan) and one of the two best runners-up.

