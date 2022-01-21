Davos, Georgieva: 2022 will be an obstacle course – Economy

2022 promises to be “an obstacle course studded with numerous risks, persistent inflation, Covid and high debt levels”. This was stated by the director general of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, during a presentation panel of the Global Economic Outlook at the World Economic Forum.

The ECB, despite inflation reaching 5%, “does not expect a lasting dynamic that will lead inflation to spiral out of control” and considers it “unlikely” that we will reach the same levels of inflation as in the United States.

This was stated by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, during a presentation panel of the Global Economic Outlook at the World Economic Forum.

Eurozone inflation which has jumped to 5% “hits”, even if the ECB does not expect that the factors that support it will last. But “within two months the ECB will have the new estimates, which will be different from the previous ones” and “if the three criteria envisaged by the forward guidance were to be satisfied, then of course we will have to act”. This was stated by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, during a presentation panel of the Global Economic Outlook at the World Economic Forum. Lagarde specified that at the moment – with inflation expected to slow down to 1.8% in 2023 and 2024 – the criteria “are not met”.