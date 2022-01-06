Dawit Seyaum wins the women’s test, Yihune Addisu wins the men’s one – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

15.47 LIVE LIVE text ends here, thank you for following us and stay on OA Sport for every sporting update.

15.44 In the female the best of the blue is Battocletti, sixth. In the male, however, the same placement for Faniel.

15.42 The Azzurri up to 7 km tried to stay with the group led by Addisu.

15.41 Four blues in the top ten, an excellent signal for the Italian athletics movement.

15.39 The best of the blues is Faniel, convincing sixth, 45 seconds from the top. Seventh Chiappinelli, the surprise of the day, eighth Aouani, tenth the excellent Alfieri.

15.37 Serem closes the podium in a sprint. Too and Kifle sprinted off the last 200 meters of the floor.

15.35 ADDISU WINS WITH THE TIME OF 28.39, THE 18 YEAR OLD ETHIOPIAN SIGNS AN EXCELLENT TEST. According to Dutch Kiplagat.

15.33 Close to the success Addisu, behind it is a close fight for the podium.

15.32 Addisu has succeeded in trying to give his mark to the race and runs to the top, no one can follow the young Ethiopian promise.

15.30 Addisu tries the break, Serem tries to follow him.

15.28 Last lap with five athletes at the top, Serem and Kiplagat try to escape, but Addisu responds immediately.

15.26 Addisu and Kiplagat change gear and leave the Italians in place. There are therefore five to lead.

15.24 There are 4 km left to finish and the leading group is led by 7 athletes, with the blues starting to break away.

15.21 Kiplagat and Too respond and go back to the front, the blues keep a hit.

15.19 Chiappinelli at the head of the race, it is the blue who sets the pace!

15.17 there are seven left to lead the race, including three Italians who are playing for the podium!

15.14 Addisu and Kiplagat in the lead. The leading group is made up of 10 athletes.

15.12 Faniel is in sixth position, Kiplagat continues to lead at a slow pace.

15.11 Faniel and Aouani, as expected, in the leading group. leads Kiplagat, followed by a large group of Ethiopians.

15.08 THE MEN’S 10 KM RACE HAS BEGUN.

15.06 The other Azzurri at the start, without too many ambitions are 10: Pietro Arese, Francesco Breusa, Dario De Caro, Marco Giudici, Italo Quazzola, Francesco Carrera, Luca alfieri, Francesco Agostini, Lorenzo Cagnati, Michele Fontana, Samuel Medolago, Andrea Sanguinetti, Enrico Vecchi, Yohannes Chappinelli.

15.05 Eyob Faniel also returns from positivity at Covid and has skipped the BoClassic.

15.04 Among the blues to follow closely Eyob Faniel and Iliass Aouani, authors of an excellent 2021.

15.02 For men, eyes focused on Aaron Kifle, bronze at the half marathon world championships in 2018, Amos Serem and the young Addisu Yihune, a promising 18-year-old capable of hitting the time of 12: 58.99 on 5000 meters.

15.00 Now the awarding of the women’s podium, then it will be the turn of the men’s race.

14.59 Eighth Arnaudo who held up in the final from the return of other athletes.

14.57 Sixth position for the blue Battocletti, author of a good performance and until the last round in the race for the podium. The blue is close to the first and is the first of the Europeans.

14.55 Second position for Ghebreyohannes, who tried to recover in vain. Third position for Chebet, which in turn broke away from the fourth and fifth.

14.53 For the Ethiopian this is the second consecutive victory in a few days, after the BoClassic in Bolzano.

14.52 DAWIT SEYAUM IS IMPOSED WITH THE TIME OF 18.48. The final breakaway of the Ethiopian who broke away from rivals 1 km from the finish was decisive.

14.51 Dawit Seyaum approaches victory, there are a few meters to go.

14.50 Alone the Seyaum at the top, Ghebreyohannes follows. Battocletti is fighting for the fifth position.

14.49 Last 500 meters of the race, Seyaum has stretched to the top.

14.48 Seyaum and Chebet run away in front of everyone, Battocletti can’t keep up with the pace.

14.47 Lukan and Battocletti the only Europeans left in the wake, as well as the strongest in the Old Continent.

14.46 The last lap starts right now, Battocletti is with the best.

14.45 Attention, Cherono begins to allow a few centimeters, which detaches from the summit. Arnaudo is now out of the game, but he did half of the race with the best, testifying to his recent growth.

14.44 Chebet has started to make the pace, while Arnaudo begins to break away.

14.43 Moderate intensity, with the big players fighting for the victory as expected.

14.42 At 2 km are Cherono, Seyaum and Ghebreyohannes in front of everyone.

14.40 Even Cherono took the lead in managing the race. The blue remain in the wake, to close the leading group.

14.39 Seyaum and Muli in front of everyone, the blue Arnaudo and Battocletti remain on the pace of the Africans leading the race.

14.37 The leading group is made up of 15 athletes with a pace well above the average.

14.36 THE WOMEN’S 6 KM RACE HAS BEGUN.

14.35 In the last edition it was Tsehay Gemechu who prevailed.

14.34 The blue before the race declared that he wanted to stay on the pace of his rivals. A podium today would be a great result given the high competition.

14.32 The women’s competition is about to begin with Battocletti waiting for the great performance.

14.29 Among the Italians it will be interesting to follow the tests of Anna Arnaudo and Rebecca Lonedo, respectively second and third in our local ranking on 5000 meters.

14.25 Among the Europeans, an eye on Slovenian Klara Lukan, second in the U23 European Championships in Dublin behind our Battocletti.

14.23 Battocletti, Olympic finalist, will try to keep the pace of the Africans, unattainable for almost every athlete.

14.22 The Azzurri have not hit the podium since 2015 when Andrea Lalli and Davide Meucci got on the podium.

14.20 Good afternoon and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Campaccio, a race that takes place annually on January 6 in San Giorgio su Legnano.

The Campaccio 2022 program

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the 2022 edition of Campaccio, the traditional cross-country race that takes place as every year on January 6th in San Giorgio su Legnano (in the province of Milan). The race is held over 6 km for women and 10 for men. The race opens the season and is included in the prestigious Gold Cross Country Tour, the set of the most prestigious races in the discipline.

At the male level, the blue Yeman Crippa and the Ethiopian Muktar Edris were absent for positivity at Covid 19, twice champion on 5000 meters. Among the favorites there are certainly the Ugandans Oscar Chelimo, runner-up in the 5000 meters flat at Rio 2016 and Jacop Kiplimo. The men’s competition will start at 3.10 pm.

Spotlights on female Nadia Battocletti: the blue wants to amaze with a high level parterre made up mostly of African athletes such as Dawit Seyaum, recent winner of the BoClassic, a race that takes place on December 31st in Bolzano, Daniel Ghebreyohannes and Beatrice Chebet. The women’s competition will open the program at 2.40 pm.

The race will be broadcast live on Rai Sport, Rai Play and on OA Sport where you will find the LIVE LIVE text of the event.

Photo Valerio Origo