Dawn of Ragnarok and Crossover Stories arrive

Waiting to dissolve the veil of mystery that surrounds the continuation of the saga on the next gen platforms (in this regard, have you already read the rumors about Assassin’s Creed Infinity?), With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ubisoft is building the most ambitious post-launch project ever in the franchise’s history. 2022 will mark the departure of the so-called “Year 2” for the Season Pass of the Eivor epic, and after having led us between the green Irish hills and the clamor of the siege of Paris (here you can find the review of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The siege of Paris), the Viking episode prepares to take us into Scandinavian mythology.

We were able to take a sneak peek at the new features awaiting players in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, a massive expansion to say the least that will see the light starting from March 2022. But that’s not all: confirming, in fact, some recent leaks on the crossover between Kassandra and Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft also announced “Crossover Stories”, a series of missions in which we will witness the epochal meeting between the protagonists of the last two chapters of the brand.

Ragnarok on the doorstep

Dawn of Ragnarok really looks like the most ambitious DLC ever conceived for a title in the saga. Ubisoft has in fact promised a campaign long at least 35 hours, set in a vaguely familiar scenario for those who have already experienced Eivor’s dream adventures among the realms of the Nordic pantheon.

With an extremely spectacular cinematic trailer, in fact, The Dawn of Ragnarok has given us the opportunity to steal some interesting information on the narrative sector and on some juicy new gameplay that await us in the spring expansion. First of all, we will obviously return to take on the role of Eivor, but not as a Viking warrior (or Viking) and as jarl of the Crow Clan: we will again impersonate the figure of Odin, and this time the protagonist will take on an aspect more similar to the classic iconography of the Father of All, from the royal robes of the Aesir to the iconic blindfolded eye. The plot of the DLC will probably be a continuation of the tasks present in the base game, which we prefer not to reveal to you in order not to run into unpleasant anticipations. The events that allowed our hero to escape his fate will trigger a never-before-seen conflict between the Nine Realms: a crisis that will lead to the well-known Ragnarok, the end of all worlds in which the ruler of Asgard will have to face his own fate by crossing the blades against the demon Surtur. The latter, as revealed by the announcement video, will probably be the final enemy of the DLC. We’ll see how the story of Dawn of Ragnarok impacts Eivor’s life and future in the game’s main storyline.

The material made available has also provided us with some anticipation on the playful innovations of the expansion, which apparently will not be few. If in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla the combat system remained largely anchored to Eivor’s earthly abilities, this time the development team was able to indulge in the creation of new mechanics, but also of enemies and new situations with which to enrich the playful mixture of the production.

Eivor / Odin will be equipped with entirely new weapons (above all a magical scythe) that will give him the ability to mercilessly vanquish various opponents never seen before: in addition to the already known Ice Giants, players will have to contend with creatures of fire coming from the fiery gorges of Muspelheim, and the powers available to the Father of All will allow him to channel the elemental energy of his victims.

Dawn of Ragnarok will therefore allow you to manipulate magic, as Eivor will be able to absorb the elements to hurl them onto the battlefields. Also thanks to this particular mystical assimilation, moreover, the Viking will be able to bring fallen soldiers back to life by his own hand and use them in combat.

Among the additional features it also stands out a new stealth kill mode: in line with the tales of Scandinavian myths, Odin will be able to transform into a crow and glide over the heads of unsuspecting enemies, then resuming human form and using his blade to carry out a stealth assassination. In short, with The Dawn of Ragnarok the imagery and gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla promise to expand sufficiently to provide the community with dozens of hours of gameplay.

Eivor meets Kassandra

Although Year 2 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla officially begins in 2022, the community will be able to get their hands on a really interesting initiative right away.

We speak, as we said at the beginning, of Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, an event that will mark the meeting of two heroes of the series for the first time in a long time. It had already happened, in fact, that two protagonists of Assassin’s Creed crossed their path: this is the case of Aveline, who in Liberation collaborates with Connor during a brief cameo of the paladin of Assassin’s Creed III, or even of Shay, who turns out to be the instigator of the murder of Arno Dorian’s father. However, Ubisoft’s plans will be more ambitious this time around. If up until now it has been the players who have traveled in time between the epochs of the Assassin’s Creed chronology, now it will be the characters themselves who will be exploring other historical periods.

Starting from December 14, 2021, therefore, Crossover Stories will come to life through two new storylines, and each of them will be available within Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It will therefore be necessary to dust off your copy of the adventure in Greece to be able to witness the complete picture of this intriguing and unprecedented narrative mosaic: in each of these stories, in short, Eivor will have the opportunity to get to know Kassandra / Alexios and to collaborate with the ISU. to discover the mysteries related to the appearance of a new artifact.

It will be interesting to understand what the prerequisites of this crossover will be: Kassandra / Alexios is, since the epilogue of Odyssey, an immortal being who has survived to the present day, and it is therefore no wonder that her travels have brought her / or to the English shores more than a thousand years after her adventure in the Wars of the Peloponnese. In conclusion, the premises for a compelling story are all there, but we will be able to express a concrete opinion only after having experienced the two events in first person.