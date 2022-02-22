Day 6, the one with the fewest goals in the Clausura; so our 11MT

Two draws to zero goals in the matches Juarez-Santos and Atlas-Cougars they made Day 6 of Clausura 2022 the least productive so far, since only 20 goals were scored, one less than those presented on the first date.

When the tournament had entered an interesting rhythm that led to there will be no games without annotations from Matchdays 2 to 5this time the streak ended and twice, although that did not prevent there from being players who shone brightly, especially Avilés Hurtado, today the head of the ideal 11 of the J6.

The best players of Date 6

In the arc appears again Anthony Silvagoalkeeper who on two consecutive days has stopped penalties against Julio Furch and Rogelio Funes Mori, which consolidates his high level in the arc of Puebla, today one of the clubs with the fewest goals in Liga MX with only three goals received and solo leader with 14 points.

Among the defenders, and to consolidate the great work of a Strip that this time was highly demanded, appears Israel Kings, a player who can either play in the center or appear as one more contention, according to the demands of the match. At his side appear Arthur Ortizvital for Pumas to come out alive from his visit to the Atlas, Osvaldo Rodriguezwho made it 2-1 for León to win against Chivas, and John Escobarwho collaborated with a goal in the victory of Cruz Azul.

Ahead, the center of the field appears a new face in Liga MX, that of Yeferson Soteldo, who assisted Carlos González and André-Pierre Gignac to create Tigres’ somersault against Atlético de San Luis. They also highlighted Carlos Rodriguezwho reached three goals in the tournament by scoring against Toluca, Diego de Buenwho gave the victory to the Strip over the Gang with his goal, and Victor Guzman thanks to his goal against America.

Finally, in the attack he wore Santiago Gimenez with his double against the Red Devils, Angel Sepulveda thanks to his goal against Mazatlan (he also tried a Chilean that barely went to one side) and Aviles Hurtadothe best player of the day by assisting Dávila and scoring a colorful goal from outside the area.