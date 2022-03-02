Day 7 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: concern for civilians grows due to the increase in Russian attacks in several cities

As the seventh day of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine dawned, Moscow renewed its attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Wednesday, a bombardment that lit up the sky with fireballs over inhabited areas, although both sides said they were ready to engage. talks aimed at stopping the new and devastating war in Europe.

The escalation of attacks on crowded cities followed a first round of talks on Monday between Ukraine, far outmatched by Russia, which is a nuclear power. Those first contacts ended only with the commitment of new meetings.

A Kremlin spokesman said the Russian delegation is ready to resume war talks with Ukrainian officials on Wednesday night.

“In the second half of the day, close to night, our delegation will be on the spot waiting for the Ukrainian negotiations,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. It was unclear where the new talks might take place or what they would do. Ukraine’s president had earlier said that Russia must stop the bombing before another meeting.

The keys to the conflict, today, Wednesday:

– Russia said its army has taken control of the area around Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, home to six of the country’s 15 existing reactors. The International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) made the announcement on Wednesday after receiving a letter from Russia stating that staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant were continuing their “work to provide nuclear safety and radiation control in the normal mode of operation.” ”.

– Hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles inched toward Kiev, a city of nearly three million people. The West feared the contingent was part of an attempt by Putin to overthrow the government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime. Russian forces also stepped up their assault on other cities and towns, including the strategic ports of Odessa and Mariupol in the south.

– The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said it had evidence that Russia’s ally Belarus was preparing to send troops to Ukraine. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for his part, has said that his country has no plans to join the fighting.

With information from AP and EFE.