day and time were confirmed for the duel between Pumas and Chivas

The University students came out somewhat benefited from the election of the day. Will they be able to take advantage of it?

While the Pumas players begin to settle in the United States, Liga MX announced the schedules of the matches for next weekend. Luckily, those led by Andrés Lillini came out somewhat benefited when they came across Chivas and here are some of the reasons why that is so. When and at what time will they play the playoff game?

The University students began a new week of important duels, although with their heads in what will be the second leg of the Concachampions final against Seattle Sounders. Although this duel will clearly be the main objective of the UNAM team, they also have to be attentive to what will happen next weekend, because if they want to continue competing in the Clausura 2022 They will have to beat a Chivas that already made them suffer in the regular phase.

Although there was no news so far, Liga MX confirmed when it will be played and the auriazules fans will be more than happy with this assignment. As published in the different portals of the organization, the duel between Pumas and Chivas will be played on Sunday, May 8 at 7:15 p.m. at the Akron Stadium.

Now it will only be a matter of the day coming, because university fans are now waiting for what will happen on Wednesday night in the duel against Seattle Soundersmatch in which the new champion of the Concachampions will be defined.

How did Pumas benefit?

Despite the fact that the Flock had the possibility of choosing the day to play, the television stations would have asked the Guadalajara club to play on Sunday to be able to show the duel at a central time. With this day of delay, the Universitarios will have a little more rest after the series against the Americans.

