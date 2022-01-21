DAY OF MEMORY – Films and documentaries on the Madiaset networks

On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance, the Mediaset networks dedicate various initiatives to the memory of the Shoah. From 22 to 30 January 2022, an ideal relay between Retequattro, Focus, Iris and Canale 5 offers in-depth articles, films, docufilms and documentaries to remember, understand and reflect on the darkest chapter in the history of the twentieth century.

Victims of extermination by the Nazis of the Third Reich, undesirable or inferior for political or racial reasons. Jews, Slavic peoples of the occupied regions in Eastern Europe and the Balkans, European blacks, Soviet prisoners of war, political opponents, Freemasons, ethnic minorities (Roma, Sinti, Yenish), religious groups (Jehovah’s Witnesses, Pentecostals), homosexuals and people with mental and / or physical handicaps. Between 15 and 17 million people, including 6 from the Israelite community. In the years between 1933 and 1945.

Retequattro is committed to a dedicated week and films such as The Story of a Book Thief. Program focus linedito Nicholas Winton: the man who saved 669 children in prime time, and many other documentaries. Iris airs Schindler’s List in prime-time. Canale 5 explores the theme with the TG5 Special: it tells us too, in the late evening.

RETEQUATTRO | 22 – 27 January

From 22 to 27 January, a series of films, in the first, second evening and day-time, dedicated to the Shoah.

On the 22nd, in prime-time, Brian Percival’s Story of a Book Thief, with Sophie Nlisse, Geoffrey Rush, Emily Watson. Following, at the end of the prime time productions, the films Sarah’s key (23), Sobibor (24) and Colette (26) are broadcast. In day-time, on the 27th, the homage ends, The 25th Hour, a 1967 film directed by Henri Verneuil, with Anthony Quinn, Virna Lisi, Serge Reggiani.

FOCUS | 23 + 27 + 30 January

On the 23rd, at 2.15 pm, Albert Goering: The other face of Evil (the brother of Marshal Goering saved the lives of many Jews, and was included among the Righteous); at 3.15 pm, Lili Marlene: the war of the Italians (docufilm by Pietro Suber, in which atrocious events are recalled, including the roundup in the Jewish ghetto of Rome on October 16, 1943).

On the 27th, at 9.15 pm, in world premiere, Nicholas Winton: the man who saved 669 children. Winton participates in an English TV program thinking that he is part of the public: in reality he is the protagonist and the strangers sitting in the audience are the Jewish children he saved during the war and brought to England, and who are now there to say thank you.

Following, at 10.15 pm, The horror of Natzweiler-Struthof – History of a Nazi camp: a real laboratory for Nazi doctors, erased from historical memory.

On the 30th, at 4.15 pm, The women of Ravensbrck (the largest female concentration camp: 130,000 women and children were deported there, 90,000 people died there); at 5.15 pm, Karl Plagge: the Nazi who saved the Jews (German officer, supporter of Nazism, mented the superiors, cheated the party and saved the lives of the Jews of a Polish ghetto).

IRIS | January 26

On the 26th, in prime time, space for Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece: Schindler’s List.

Based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, the opera is an unparalleled success in terms of critics, audiences and accolades. Among these, seven Oscars: film, direction, non-original screenplay, photography, editing, set design, soundtrack. In the cast, Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes.

CHANNEL 5 | January 27

On the 27th, in the late evening, he proposes an in-depth analysis of the newspaper directed by Clemente J. Mimun: Special TG5: tell for us too.