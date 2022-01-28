Day of Remembrance, faults and merits of the digital towards the Shoa

Today 27 January is the day of remembrance of the victims of the Holocaustestablished dat the United Nations General Assembly on November 1, 2005.

Since that date there have been many commemorative initiatives of one of the most heinous genocides that history remembers: they were also born many computer archives on the subject.

There digitizationtherefore, still plays an important role in the context of anti-Semitism: on the one hand, the digital storage of information, so that memory is preserved and, on the other, thehate speech, still very present on social channels.

The digitization of memory

The Holocaust is still an open wound in Europe and throughout the world and, to avoid the repetition of similar events, numerous documentary and video archives – before – and digital – have been created now.

Supply chain: how to manage the whiplash effect.

Hate speech or freedom of expression, who establishes the border: the dilemma

The most famous is certainly the archive of the Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation (the Holocaust Survivors Visual History Foundation): a computerized audio and video archive with tens of thousands of interviews in more than thirty languages.

The Foundation was born on the initiative of director Steven Spielberg, as a continuation of the work begun with the masterpiece Schindler’s List.

EHRI has been active since 2015 (European Holocaust Research Infrastructure), a portal online funded by the European Union, aimed at making the material available online on the Shoah organic and easily accessible.

The digitization that allowed the Holocaust, therefore, is also carrying forward its historical memory.

The perforated card for the census of Jews

However, the relationship between computer science and the Holocaust is complex. To begin with: this would probably have been impractical without the computers and filing and filing systems.

To simplify, the census of the Jews would have required very powerful computers which, however, did not exist in the 1930s.

However, IBM punched card technology was available and extremely functional for the purpose (according to some reconstructions): to register, file and archive the data of a population of millions of people.

The issue did not only concern data aimed at internment: it also had a more concrete purpose, namely the “traceability” of confiscated assets.

The Holocaust, in other words, was the first occasion of the streak in which i big data they have been used for identification in censuses, in records and ancestor tracking programs, in transport management (of railways in particular) up to the organization of work in concentration camps.

Hate speech and anti-Semitism online

Unfortunately, anti-Semitism is a phenomenon rooted in European society since time immemorial and, certainly, at least since the Middle Ages.

Even today, however, we are witnessing the sad spectacle of Holocaust denial; the “dispute”, however, has shifted from traditional channels to social network.

Germany recently considered banning the app Telegrambecause it would favor the circulation of fake news and hate speechgiven the absence of censorship filters (source: euronews.com).

In France, on January 20, 2022, Twitter lost the case, pending before the Paris Court of Appeal, on the traceability of the data of users who practice thehate speech (source: Reuters).

In the wake of the US and UK, France is also imposing a cultural system in which racism and anti-Semitism are banned and censored and not considered mere freely expressable opinions.

Hate speech is not the only evil

From the short century to the age of big data it really was a moment.

What is most impressive is how without a personal filing system the Third Reich could not have been so efficient in operating the Holocaust.

Today, with the technology available, coupled with artificial intelligence, concentration and extermination camps could be managed by algorithms, with minimal human input.

For this it is necessary to preserve the memory and fully understand the enormity of what happened in the past, realizing that it could be nothing compared to what the future holds, if we do not keep it.

L’hate speech it is the breath that generates the storm of hatred that can create the favorable conditions for a genocide, but it is not the only evil to be fought.

The problem of censorship

Censorship has never been a solution and history teaches it: only a truly inclusive culture, which sees its foundations in respect and tolerance, can allow us to let go of the heavy memory of the Holocaust.

Every form of violent opposition should, first of all, be understood and brought back on the tracks of dialogue.

But true dialogue must be the place where differences meet, to make them wealth and a source of growth.

The verbal muscular confrontation, also aesthetically appreciable on an intellectual level, which has as its purpose the obtaining reason on the opposite thesis, without leaving room for the reasons of the counterpart is, to all intents and purposes, hatred.

Except that it is not censored: but it sets the same premises as the “lowest” hate speech.

In the meantime we can enjoy the censorship of the algorithms of the social network who, while they file us live, censor harmless posts containing historical photos of the battleship “RN Littorio”, because the term evokes political scenarios linked tohate speech.

If Memory has a meaning, then, this must be identified in the critical, vigilant active citizenship, on every front, to prevent any discrimination and any compression of individual freedoms, even those of a small minority.

Win over your customer with Marketing Automation!

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED