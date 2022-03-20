Day of the victims of Covid: the memory of the nurses

“The nurses’ thoughts today go to the over 157,000 deaths from COVID that we have witnessed in two years, to which we have been close and that we would have liked to be able to bring back to everyday life after contracting the virus. But despite the closeness and assistance and clinical interventions put in place, the time we spent next to them and their families for which we were often the only and, unfortunately, the last contact with their loved ones, because, as our Code of Ethics says, relationship time is time for treatment, despite our many colleagues who gave their lives to help them and even more numerous infected ones, now over 210 thousand since the beginning of the pandemic, we have not always made it ” .

Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of the National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions (FNOPI), remembers on the national day of the victims for Covid all the people who, despite the efforts of health professionals, have left us.

“However, I want to underline – he adds – that the professional ability and the will of professionals not to leave anyone alone, would not have been enough in the face of a situation of this magnitude and unprecedented, if we had not had an organization and a supportive community which, leaving aside all customs, has helped us. As often as he could, it is true, by all means, facing emergencies day after day, but allowing that today we do not have to remember many more deaths “.

“A special thanks – continues the president of FNOPI – I would like to address then, to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. His tenacity, his understanding and above all his willingness to leave aside the ‘choices’ of politics to face the realities and the real health needs of citizens, often also becoming unpopular in external appearances, but not for those who remain these two years alongside him and the people, have allowed us to achieve results that at the beginning of the pandemic, two years ago, we might not have even imagined ”.

“Now the Government has marked the road and the time schedule of the end of the emergency, despite the contagions do not stop, but with the vaccines that have assumed an indispensable importance to its containment and for this we also thank the important and decisive intervention of the General Figliuolo and of the whole commissioner structure. This is a sign of what the pros have achieved by fighting the virus on the field day after day, hour after hour. And it is the sign of the understanding of what it took to do it, which thanks also to the minister has accompanied us in the often difficult actions to prevent the virus from really taking over “.

“We hope – concludes Mangiacavalli – that this day of 2022 is truly a ‘day of remembrance’, because unfortunately today it is not yet like this: it is thanks to memory and history that all together we could be able to design a true future of health”.