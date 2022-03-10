Day of ups and downs for salvadorans in Concachampions

This Tuesday, Los Salvadoraños Alex Roldan and Alex Larin faced their respective commitments in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Alex Roldán’s Seattle Sounders got a win against Mexico’s Club León with a 3-0 win at Lumen Field. The American team kept the three points at home thanks to the brace of Freddy Montero, who scored in the 31st minute from a penalty, and in the 39th minute, and to the goal of Jordan Morris, who sealed the win in the 90th minute.

The Salvadoran was replaced at the beginning of the second half by Kelyn Rowe, already when his team had a two-goal lead. The second leg will be played at the León stadium next Thursday, March 17 at 6:30 PM, Salvadoran time.

Meanwhile, Alex Larín’s Comunicaciones was unable to gain an advantage as a visitor against the MLS champion, New York City FC. The Guatemalan team lost 3-1 at the Pratt & Whitney stadium.

The New Yorkers opened the score the 29th minute, Manuel Gamboa put the partial draw on the 60th minute, but five minutes later, Maximiliano Morález put the second for those of the MLS. The victory was sealed by Santiago Rodríguez at minute 71. Alex Larín played the 90 minutes of the match.

The return duel will be played on Tuesday, March 15 at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium at 7:00 p.m., Salvadoran time.