Dayanara expresses herself about Marc Anthony’s commitment to Nadia Ferreira

The ex miss Universe, Diana Torresexpressed herself about her ex-husband’s commitment Mark Anthony who a few days ago got engaged to his girlfriend, Miss Paraguay 2021, Nadia Ferrera.

It was on the program “La Mesa Caliente” that Telemundo broadcasts where the most beautiful woman in the universe in 1993, spoke about the subject to questions from one of her hosts.

“I always wish him the best, he is the father of my children, I have a lot of respect for him, especially for that, because my children see him and he is their father. But I have always wished her the best, now and forever I will wish her the best, ”said the native of Toa Alta, smiling.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira celebrate their commitment with tremendous rumbón Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira get engaged

Torres also talked about how she would celebrate 29 years since she was crowned Miss Universe in Mexico City in 1993.

“We are going to have a ‘get together’, a dinner. We are going to have a great time, very Puerto Rican to celebrate it. Next year is that it is extremely important, but this year I am going to celebrate it quietly with friends, family, the closest ones,” said the Puerto Rican, referring to the fact that next year they will celebrate 30 years of having won the world crown.

He also talked about the skin cancer he went through a few years ago.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira took their courtship to the engagement, as revealed by the Paraguayan on her Instagram account.

Ferreira shared a photo of the ring on her left hand with the phrase “engagement party,” which translates to engagement party in Spanish.

The huge diamond had already been seen in several images that Miss Paraguay published on May 10his birthday, although neither had announced the engagement.

3. 4 Photos Today marks the 25th anniversary of that day in which Puerto Rico vibrated with emotion when a young woman from Toaltena became Miss Universe. Since then, Dayanara Torres has been one of the pampered Puerto Ricans and today we present her transformation.

Ferreira turned 23 three days ago, while Marc is 53 years old.

The artist was walking with a cane after the fall he suffered earlier this month at a concert in Panama.