Dayanara Torres begins a new stage in Miami

After years living in the Californian capital, Diana Torres takes a leap to the eastern United States to start a new stage, in a new house, as shared on the Instagram network.

The judge of the competition “Look who dances”, from the Univision network, recently experienced the so-called “empty nest” due to the separation of her children Cristian and Ryan for study reasons, which is why she was left alone.

Her sister and other family, as well as her work commitments are located in the city of Miami, Florida, so it is a well thought out move for her.

“Hello Florida. New year, new place… It’s a new day! Decorating my new home,” she shared this morning along with a video in which she is shown pulling out decorating details from her own line of items.

“I was left alone and when they say that this process is strong, I lived it, because I was always a mother. So, suddenly that’s gone and what do I do, but I have to let them go, grow, fly, that’s what all growth is for and raise them well and make the right decisions, but yes, they’re gone, “shared the former Miss Universo in November of last year, precisely when he presented the Dayanara collection on Isla, available at Me Salvé.

Love has also haunted her since then and although she has been very secretive about her new relationship, it has probably been one more reason to move. She only revealed to this newspaper that her new love is Latino, not Puerto Rican, and is not part of the artistic world either.