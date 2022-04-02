Dayanara Torres defends herself against those who criticize her legs | Famous
To celebrate the first anniversary with his lovewhose identity remains a mystery, the Puerto Rican published a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen wearing a short dress and showing off her legs.
The negative comments towards Torres’s physique were immediate, so she made the decision to strongly defend herself from her “haters”.
The winner of Miss Universe 1993 published a video in which several of the dances she performed on the Mira Quién Baila program can be seen, as well as a message to stop those who criticize her.
“Warning! Legs in sight…! PS. For those who are upset because I show my legs… Please don’t look at this one, nor my previous post… Cancer on my leg…? I show them because I want to and I can!” Dayanara wrote.
In a matter of minutes, the video of the Puerto Rican was filled with comments of support. “My love, you look beautiful at every step. […] Forget the rest, keyboard critics go to hell,” Ivy Queen recommended.
This and the rest of the positive feedback he received helped Diana Torres to feel loved and supported, so she did not hesitate to respond to several of them with great affection.
Dayanara Torres made it clear that she loves her body as it is
This is not the first time that he shows the love he feels for his body. In July 2020, she shared a powerful ‘body positive’ message on Instagram, which she accompanied with a photograph showing the scar caused by skin cancer.
“Loving me with everything. My curves, my extra pounds, my curly hair, my scars,” wrote the mother of Cristian and Ryan, children she had with Marc Anthony.
It was in February 2019 when Torres revealed that he had skin cancer, as well as that he had already undergone a second surgery on the back of his knee.
Did Dayanara Torres get back together with Louis D’Esposito?
Although on more than one occasion, even recently just in the video he posted to celebrate the anniversary with his partner, Diana Torres She has been questioned about whether she got back together with Louis D’Esposito, but she has not responded.
In September of last year, during an interview with Primer Impacto, Torres stated that she had no grudge against D’Esposito, who broke off their engagement shortly after she was diagnosed with skin cancer.
“I don’t understand, so many years dedicated to my children, they never met anyone, that is, this person seemed the right one and well they met, we went out as a family, we traveled as a family, but unfortunately when my cancer happened and my treatment was a lot for him, and well, he was honest and said it, but if it wasn’t for him, he wouldn’t have checked it out for me,” the model said.
However, Dayanara has not commented on whether it is Louis who once again occupies a space in her life and her heart.