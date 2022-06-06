Dayanara Torres: meets her new boyfriend | Mark Anthony | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Since winning the Miss Universe crown in 1993, Diana Torres earned an important place in the world of fashion and international entertainment. She not only stood out as a model, actress and businesswoman, she also gained popularity by becoming the singer’s first wife. Mark Anthony.

Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony married in 2000 and had two children: Christian and Ryan, who are now young adults. The truth is that after the salsa singer, the Puerto Rican model was not known for another partner.

It was only in September of last year when Diana Torres confessed in the middle of an interview with the program “Primer Impacto” (Univision), that she was very much in love with a man and in a relationship, but she preferred not to reveal her name. But now the mystery was revealed and by mistake it was revealed who is the man who fell in love with the former beauty queen.

Dayanara Torres Delgado is a former Puerto Rican beauty queen, model and actress who won the 1993 Miss Universe pageant (Photo: Dayanara Torres / Instagram)

WHO IS DAYANARA TORRES’ BOYFRIEND?

Dayanara Torres’s new boyfriend is the famous producer Marcelo Gama, who is involved with the broadcast of the Latin Grammy Awards and the Heat Awards that took place a few days ago in the Dominican Republic.

The identity of Dayanara Torres’s new partner was made known by mistake by the host Jorge Pabón, better known as Mollusco, from the radio station “La Mega” in Puerto Rico.

When Jorge Pabón was talking about the Heat Awards, he mentioned that the producer of said show is Marcelo Gamma, heartthrob of the former Puerto Rican beauty queen. Until now, it was only known that he was of Brazilian roots.z

Everything seems to indicate that Mollusco committed an indiscretion by mistake, because when he revealed the identity of Torres’s boyfriend, he immediately apologized: “He is a great producer, who, by the way, did not know that he was Dayanara’s boyfriend,” he said. Instantly.

When revealing this information, Jorge Pabón was talking with one of the members of the Heat Awards production team. Apparently, she would have made signs to the announcer as if insinuating that this was something that she did not have to leak.

Later, Mollusco apologized, to which his interviewee replied that both producer Marcelo Gama and Dayanara preferred to take their relationship away from the spotlight. “It’s not that you can’t tell. They are discreet people, they are clearly mature, good people… They are in the show business, ”he explained.

In recent months, Marcelo Gama and Dayanara have tried to keep their relationship private. None of them have photos or posts on their social networks referring to their romance, however, it seems that the famous producer is close to his girlfriend’s children, as Cristian and Ryan follow him on Instagram.