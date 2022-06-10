Dayanara Torres: what did she suggest to Shakira after separation from Piqué | Gerard Pique | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

The separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique is still on everyone’s lips. On June 4, the Colombian singer and the Spanish soccer player they confirmed their breakup after almost 12 years together and two children together. In this way, the famous couple ended their love story amid rumors of infidelity by the Barcelona player.

Everything arose as a result of the publication of journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, through El Periódico de Catalunya, where they claimed that Gerard Piqué would have been unfaithful to Shakira with a 20-year-old girl. Thus, after several days of rumours, both figures released a statement confirming their separation.

The news quickly went around the world and the debate on social networks and the media was present. For example, the program “La mesa Caliente” addressed the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué with the participation of Diana Torreswho could not help but remember what he experienced after his divorce from Marc Anthony two decades ago.

DAYANARA TORRES’ ADVICE TO SHAKIRA

Dayanara Torres gave her opinion on the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué on the Telemundo program “La mesa Caliente” and sent advice to the Colombian singer in these difficult times.

The host of the program, Verónica Bastos, addressed the former beauty queen especially to comment on this matter, one that she lived two decades ago with the singer Marc Anthony. The Puerto Rican sympathized with the pain that the Colombian is experiencing now.

“You are in the public eye, what you are feeling is being seen by the whole world, not only that, you are trying to cope and you go to the supermarket or the pharmacy and everything reminds you of it because it is in all the photos, all the newspapers , all the magazines, it’s a nightmare that never ends, it’s very difficult, ”reflected the also actress.

Although they are different cases, the host of “The hot table” clarified the common points that exist in both situations, such as the children and rumors of possible infidelities committed by them.

In this sense, Dayanara Torres sent Shakira a lot of strength and mentioned that time helps heal wounds. But, above all, the support of her family and the people she loves.

“I hope that she has a lot of support from her family, from the people who love her because there are times when you don’t even want to get out of bed because what you are experiencing is too much…”, mentioned the Puerto Rican.

Dayanara recalled her separation from salsa singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had two children: Cristian Muñiz Torres and Ryan Muñiz Torres, who are now two young adults.

“My family was with me, my mom, what can I tell you, she moved with me, that support is very important in which you are living moments that you never imagined living, you are not ready for any of that, you are not ready to feel that way,” he concluded.