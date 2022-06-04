Dayanara Torres: what she said about the relationship between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Mark Anthony seems to have a predilection for the most beautiful women, specifically former contestants and winners of the Miss Universe pageant. This is a feature that her fiancée, Nadia Ferrerashares with his ex-wife Diana Torres. Since the couple announced their engagement, many people have weighed in.

MORE INFORMATION: How much is Marc Anthony’s fortune

Dayanara Torres is a Puerto Rican model who was crowned Miss Universe in 1993. She married Marc Anthony in 2000, but their marriage lasted only three years. Two sons were born from their union: Cristian Muñiz Torres and Ruan Muñiz Torres.

For her part, Nadia Ferreira also participated in the same contest in 2021, but did not win, placing herself as the third finalist. Marc Anthony’s marriage proposal came shortly after the Paraguayan model’s 23rd birthday.

Nadia happily shared the announcement of her engagement by showing her ring on her Instagram account. This platform has been the means used by the couple to shout their love from the rooftops since they began their relationship.

However, many question the great age difference, since the singer of “What a price has heaven” is 30 years older.

The Paraguayan model shared this photo in celebration of her birthday (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

WHAT DOES DAYANA TORRES THINK?

A few weeks ago, she was invited to the program “hot table” issued by Telemundo and the hosts did not hesitate to ask him about Marc Anthony’s new commitment. Given this, Dayanara Torres made it clear that she has always wanted her to be very happy, because that translates into her interaction with her children.

“I, as always, have wished him the best in all his relationships. He is the father of my children, I have a lot of respect for him, especially for them. My children see it, it is his father. And I’ve always wished him the best. Now and forever I will wish it. He is a very important person for my children and for their lives.”, replied the 47-year-old model and businesswoman.

THE FUTURE FOR DAYANARA

After so many years, their children have already grown up. Cristian moved to New York two years ago to study illustration and is self-employed.

Since the birds are leaving the nest, Dayanara has decided to be closer to her family, to accompany her in this new stage.

“I think it’s time to move to Miami, to come with family. My sister lives here, my mom, I’m much closer to Puerto Rico. But yes, that she hit me hard, she hit me hard”, he explained.