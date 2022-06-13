Dayanara Torres, when she depended completely on Marc Anthony | FAME

Diana Torres She has not only given her opinion on the relationship between her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, has also sent advice to Shakira after her separation from Gerard Piqué. But, between her comments, the Puerto Rican He has also remembered the time when he depended on the salsa singer to carry out almost all his activities. What did he say?

During her participation in the program “La mesa hot”, the former beauty queen spoke about the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué and could not help but remember her divorce from Mark Anthony It happened two decades ago.

As recalled, Diana Torres and Marc Anthony were married on May 9, 2000 in Las Vegas and divorced in January 2004. The couple had two sons: Cristian Muñíz Torres and Ryan Muñíz Torres; who are now two young adults. Although they currently get along as parents, the Puerto Rican remembered that time when she depended on the salsa singer and how difficult that situation was. What else did she reveal? Here the details.

Marc Anthony, Dayanara Torres and their two children at an academic event (Photo: Instagram)

WHEN DAYANARA TORRES DEPENDED ON MARC ANTHONY

During his participation in the program “The hot table”, The Puerto Rican recognized that it was wrong that she was so dependent on Marc Anthony. She even, she got to the point where she didn’t know how to put gas in the car.

“Once I ended this relationship and I didn’t even know how to put gas in the car. It was a total dependency, where everyone did everything for you. Friendships are your partner’s friendships, suddenly you find yourself alone and let yourself go. He had no independence, ”Dayanara acknowledged on the Telemundo program.

The model also pointed out that she did not know how to do her activities by herself because she was used to someone else doing them for her.

“One day I had to call my sister to ask her to explain where to put the card. That’s where I realize that I was blindly dependent on my partner, ”she added.

In that sense, he said that he opened his eyes when his relationship with Marc Anthony came to an end: “The turning point came when I got divorced. I had not realized it until I found the support of my family, of those who loved me. Those who saw me told me “You don’t look like you anymore”, “You don’t even talk like before”, “she commented.

Dayanara Torres said she ignored several red flags in her marriage to Marc Anthony, but eventually it all came to an end. After separating from the famous singer, the Puerto Rican began to relearn how to do her activities on her own and no longer depend on anyone.

“There were a lot of red flags when I made the decision and it was over. I began to relearn all these things, to become one again”, he finished.

PERSONAL DATA OF DAYANARA TORRES

Date of Birth: October 28, 1974.

October 28, 1974. Place of birth: Toa Alta, Puerto Rico.

Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. Age: 47 years.

47 years. Height: 1.74m

1.74m Occupation: Former beauty queen, model and actress

Former beauty queen, model and actress Nationality: Puerto Rican.

Puerto Rican. Languages ​​spoken: Spanish and English.

Dayanara Torres and her divorce from Marc Anthony

After a few years of marriage, the model and the singer announced their separation in a process that led to pension claims and court dates.

In an interview, the model admitted that “my divorce from Mark Anthony it was the worst moment of my life” and that to this day brings back bad memories.

