Dayanara Torres: who is the boyfriend of Marc Anthony’s first wife | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

After rising to fame for being chosen Miss Universe 1993, Diana Torres earned an important place in the world of fashion and international entertainment. She not only stood out as a model, actress and businesswoman, she also gained popularity by becoming the singer’s first wife. Mark Anthony.

MORE INFORMATION: What Dayanara Torres said about the relationship between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony they were married in 2000 and had two sons: Christian and Ryan, who are now young adults. The truth is that after the salsa singer, the Puerto Rican model was not known for another partner.

It was only in September of last year when Diana Torres She confessed in the middle of an interview with the program “Primer Impacto” (Univision), that she was very much in love with a man and in a relationship, but she preferred not to reveal her name. But now the mystery was revealed and by mistake it was revealed who is the man who fell in love with the former beauty queen.

MORE INFORMATION: Where does Cristian live, the eldest son with Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony

Dayanara Torres Delgado is a former Puerto Rican beauty queen, model and actress who won the 1993 Miss Universe pageant (Photo: Dayanara Torres / Instagram)

WHO IS DAYANARA TORRES’ BOYFRIEND?

Dayanara Torres’s new boyfriend is the famous producer Marcelo Gama, who is involved with the broadcast of the Latin Grammy Awards and the Heat Awards that took place a few days ago in the Dominican Republic.

The identity of Dayanara Torres’s new partner was made known by mistake by the host Jorge Pabón, better known as Mollusco, from the radio station “La Mega” in Puerto Rico.

When Jorge Pabón was talking about the Heat Awards, he mentioned that the producer of said show is Marcelo Gamma, heartthrob of the former Puerto Rican beauty queen. Until now, it was only known that he was of Brazilian roots.

Everything seems to indicate that Mollusco committed an indiscretion by mistake, because when he revealed the identity of Torres’s boyfriend, he immediately apologized: “He’s a great producer, who, by the way, didn’t know he was Dayanara’s boyfriend,” she said instantly.

When revealing this information, Jorge Pabón was talking with one of the members of the Heat Awards production team. Apparently, she would have made signs to the announcer as if insinuating that this was something that she did not have to leak.

Later, Mollusco apologized, to which his interviewee replied that both producer Marcelo Gama and Dayanara preferred to take their relationship away from the spotlight. “It’s not that you can’t tell. They are discreet people, they are clearly mature, good people… They are in the faranduleo, ”she explained.

In recent months, Marcelo Gama and Dayanara have tried to keep their relationship private. None of them have photos or posts on their social networks referring to their romance, however, it seems that the famous producer is close to his girlfriend’s children, as Cristian and Ryan follow him on Instagram.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT DAYANARA TORRES

WHAT DOES DAYANARA TORRES THINK ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MARC ANTHONY AND NADIA FERREIRA?

During his presence on the program “hot table”, broadcast by Telemundo, Diana Torres was consulted by the hosts about Marc Anthony’s new commitment to Nadia Ferreira. Given this, Dayanara Torres made it clear that she has always wanted her to be very happy, because that translates into her interaction with her children.

“I, as always, have wished him the best in all his relationships. He is the father of my children, I have a lot of respect for him, especially for them. My children see it, it is his father. And I’ve always wished him the best. Now and forever I will wish it. He is a very important person for my children and for their lives.”, replied the 47-year-old model and businesswoman. MORE INFORMATION HERE.

Torres’s wedding day with Marc Anthony (Photo: People Magazine)

HOW MANY CHILDREN DID DAYANARA TORRES HAVE WITH MARC ANTHONY?

Marc Anthony has six children, and two of them were born as a result of the marriage he formed more than 20 years ago with Dayanara Torres, a model remembered for having won the 1993 Miss Universe crown: Christian Muniz Torres Y Ryan Muniz Torres. LEARN MORE ABOUT THEM HERE