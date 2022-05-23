Dayanara Torres: why she decided to leave Los Angeles and move to Miami | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Diana Torres was Miss Universe, model, Puerto Rican actress and also the first wife of the singer Mark Anthonywith whom he had two children, Cristian and Ryan Muñiz, whom he considers his greatest pride.

The model, now 47 years old, who was also the protagonist of films such as “Linda Sara” with the singer Chayanne and “200 Cartas” with Lin-Manuel Mirante.

Dayanara Torres and Chayanne in “Linda Sara” (Photo: Cinesí Inc)

However, difficult times are not alien to him. The businesswoman has dedicated much of her time to raising awareness about skin cancer, a disease she faced and eventually overcame after her diagnosis was revealed in February 2019.

Another difficult moment in his life was the move he had to make from Los Angeles to Miami a few days ago.

THE UNEXPECTED CHANGE

Dayanara Torres specified that the main reason for moving from Los Angeles, where she lived about 17 years ago, was because she felt lonely after her children left for college.

“Two years ago Cristian went to New York to study illustration and it was difficult for me, but not totally because I still had Ryan”, he told the show “The Hot Table”.

However, a short time later, her second son also decided to leave home after he graduated in June 2021, to later enter university. This made her feel more alone in the home where she lived.

“I said, I think it’s time to move, to come with the family”, He said that he now resides in Miami.

He also mentioned that his sister and mother reside in the place, in addition to the fact that it is much closer to Puerto Rico. Also, last March she shared photos and videos of his new house, where he presented some decoration items from his own house.