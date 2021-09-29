Daylight – Trap in the tunnel: plot, cast and curiosities about the film







Director of famous action films such as Fast and Furious And xXx, but also of titles such as Dragonheart And The boy next door, Rob Cohen he has established himself as a master of genre cinema, with a particularly refined taste for suspense. Among his most popular titles he also remembers Daylight – Trap in the tunnel, a 1996 feature film where action, tension and claustrophobic environments are mixed. While remaining within the canons of its genre, the film written by Leslie Bohem it has enough elements of originality to be remembered and seen with pleasure, especially thanks to some particularly memorable sequences.

At the time of its release, the opinions regarding the film were mainly negative, many of which focused on highlighting how the film re-proposes situations previously seen in the cinema, in particular in a film Crystal trap, the first chapter of the saga of Die Hard. Over time, however, Daylight – Trap in the tunnel it was rediscovered as a jewel of tension, with several particularly winning moments from a directorial point of view. Also shot in the Cinecittà studios in Rome, today the film boasts its own large following of fans, also thanks to its lead actor, Sylvester Stallone.

Also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Sound Editing, Daylight – Trap in the tunnel it is therefore a valid film from several points of view, which fans of the genre cannot miss. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Daylight – Trap in the tunnel: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Latura Kit, a former employee of the Emergency Medical Services and now employed as a taxi driver. For a long time away from the action, he suddenly finds himself having to face a very complex situation. A toxic gas explosion, caused by a traffic accident caused by a gang of thugs, leads a group of twelve survivors to remain imprisoned in the underwater tunnel of the Hudson River, which connects Manhattan to New Jersey. Since help is slow in arriving, Kit will not hesitate to take matters into his own hands, convinced that he can find a way out.

Thus begins a challenge against time for him, with the aim of entering the blocked tunnel to rescue those who are stuck inside. Managing to pass through the air ducts, he reaches the survivors, starting the search for a passage through which to get them out. The situation, however, quickly precipitates, the tunnel begins to flood and time seems to be running out. To succeed, Kit will now have to rely on all his experience and skills.

Daylight – Trap in the tunnel: the cast of the film

As anticipated, the protagonist of the film in the role of Kit Latura is the actor Sylvester Stallone. Originally, however, Cohen wished to assign the role to Nicolas Cage, but he was discarded by the producers because he was considered more of a character actor than an actor, while Stallone was a more commercially viable actor. Curiously, in that very year Cage won the Oscar for Best Actor for Away from Las Vegas. So Stallone took over, he claimed to have accepted the part to overcome his fear of tight spaces, just as he had agreed to act in Cliffhanger – The ultimate challenge to overcome that of height.

The actors can be found among those trapped in the tunnel Amy Brenneman, known for the series Judge Amy, in the role of writer Madelyne Thompson, e Viggo Mortensen in those of the well-known sportsman Roy Nord. Jay O. Sanders And Karen Young are the spouses Steven and Sarah Crighton, while Stan Shaw it’s cop George Tyrell. Danielle Harris plays Ashley Crighton, daughter of Steven and Sarah, while Sage Stallone, Sylvester’s son, plays Vincent. In the end, Dan Hedaya it’s Frank Kraft, Kit’s former colleague in the Emergency Medical Service.

Daylight – Trap in the tunnel: other curiosities, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

The long and complex scenes inside the tunnel are precisely those shot in the Cinecittà studios in Rome, on a set almost half a kilometer long. The choice of setting those scenes there was due to the presence of the enormous flood stages, ideal for what the film envisaged. To give life to the toxic explosion that obstructs the ends of the tunnel, however, it was necessary to resort to a model, so as to be able to save on special effects but at the same time obtain a realistic and convincing result. Finally, being the film set in the United States, the vehicles in the tunnel obviously could not be taken to Italy, and for this reason the ones you see have all been brought from America.

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Daylight – Trap in the tunnel it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Now, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Thursday 23 September at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

