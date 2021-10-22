News

Daymak Spiritus, the first (three-wheeled) vehicle that can mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Spiritus one of the most intriguing three-wheeled electric vehicles among those aiming to reach the market. After launching a campaign of crowdfunding last March, the Canadian company behind this project, Daymak, has received 25,000 orders and is now refining the first prototype of the vehicle.

Available in two versions, Spiritus guarantees an autonomy of 300 km at a starting price of 16 thousand euros for the basic model Deluxe, while Spiritus Ultimate it reaches a maximum range of about 500 km with prices starting from 126 thousand euros.

Daymak Spiritus

Daymak Spiritus, a three-wheeled vehicle that (among other things) mines cryptocurrencies

Another element of strong innovation of Spiritus then the presence on the medium of specific hardware for cryptocurrency mining. As announced by Daymark last June, in fact, hardware and software will be installed on board (the so-called suite Nebula of Daymak) for the purpose of undermining Bitcoin And Dogecoin when Spiritus parked. “We envision a future where highway tolls, parking and drive-thru orders will be paid directly on the fly with cryptocurrencies.” said the president of Daymak, the Italian Aldo Baiocchi. “The same goes for online bills and banking, which will one day be handled via the in-vehicle platform and paid for in cryptocurrencies. And while all vehicles depreciate while standing still, the Nebula-based Miner will also have value. when I stop to undermine “.

Daymak Spiritus Aldo Baiocchi

Daymak will incorporate its wireless charging system Wave in the Spiritus prototype and will work on fine-tuning the torque distribution system for handling, stability and optimum performance. According to the plans of this Canadian company led by an Italian Spiritus production is expected to start in 2023.

Loading...
Advertisements

Daymark Spiritus will be a vehicle from extreme performance, with the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 1.8 seconds. It will be equipped with 4 airbags and vertically opening doors, as well as a small solar panel to ensure sufficient energy for the powertrain. Which from 100 hp on the Deluxe, powered by a 36 kWh, and from approx 200 hp on the Ultimate, with battery pack from 80 kWh. Spiritus able to reach the 209 km / h in the most high-performance Ultimate variant, which is also equipped with a body in carbon fiber. For other details, please refer to the company’s official website.

Daymak Future

Daymak first specialized in light vehicles such as ebikes, rugged scooters and ATVs, and started before the industry made the transition to electric mobility. He started talking about himself when he unveiled the line Future, consisting of 6 electric vehicles over the top, including a flying saucer. In short, the plans of Baiocchi and associates seem more crazy than feasible, but the one on Spiritus, if it were to be a vaporware, would be rather sophisticated ..

-22%

LG Gram 16Z90P, Display 16 “Quad HD 16:10 IPS, 2560×1600, Intel Core i5-1135G7, RAM 8GB DDR4, SSD 512GB, Intel Iris Xe, Battery 80Wh, Thunderbolt4, Win10 Home, Italian keyboard, Weight 1190g, Silver

1163.72 Buy now

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

709
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
666
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
546
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
487
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
455
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
382
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
346
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
299
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
298
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
266
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top