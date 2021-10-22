Daymak Spiritus, the first (three-wheeled) vehicle that can mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin

The Spiritus one of the most intriguing three-wheeled electric vehicles among those aiming to reach the market. After launching a campaign of crowdfunding last March, the Canadian company behind this project, Daymak, has received 25,000 orders and is now refining the first prototype of the vehicle.

Available in two versions, Spiritus guarantees an autonomy of 300 km at a starting price of 16 thousand euros for the basic model Deluxe, while Spiritus Ultimate it reaches a maximum range of about 500 km with prices starting from 126 thousand euros.

Daymak Spiritus, a three-wheeled vehicle that (among other things) mines cryptocurrencies

Another element of strong innovation of Spiritus then the presence on the medium of specific hardware for cryptocurrency mining. As announced by Daymark last June, in fact, hardware and software will be installed on board (the so-called suite Nebula of Daymak) for the purpose of undermining Bitcoin And Dogecoin when Spiritus parked. “We envision a future where highway tolls, parking and drive-thru orders will be paid directly on the fly with cryptocurrencies.” said the president of Daymak, the Italian Aldo Baiocchi. “The same goes for online bills and banking, which will one day be handled via the in-vehicle platform and paid for in cryptocurrencies. And while all vehicles depreciate while standing still, the Nebula-based Miner will also have value. when I stop to undermine “.

Daymak will incorporate its wireless charging system Wave in the Spiritus prototype and will work on fine-tuning the torque distribution system for handling, stability and optimum performance. According to the plans of this Canadian company led by an Italian Spiritus production is expected to start in 2023.

Loading... Advertisements

Daymark Spiritus will be a vehicle from extreme performance, with the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 1.8 seconds. It will be equipped with 4 airbags and vertically opening doors, as well as a small solar panel to ensure sufficient energy for the powertrain. Which from 100 hp on the Deluxe, powered by a 36 kWh, and from approx 200 hp on the Ultimate, with battery pack from 80 kWh. Spiritus able to reach the 209 km / h in the most high-performance Ultimate variant, which is also equipped with a body in carbon fiber. For other details, please refer to the company’s official website.

Daymak first specialized in light vehicles such as ebikes, rugged scooters and ATVs, and started before the industry made the transition to electric mobility. He started talking about himself when he unveiled the line Future, consisting of 6 electric vehicles over the top, including a flying saucer. In short, the plans of Baiocchi and associates seem more crazy than feasible, but the one on Spiritus, if it were to be a vaporware, would be rather sophisticated ..