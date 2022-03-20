days and times for the two games of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinals

Cruz Azul and Pumas will star in one of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinals. On what days and at what times will the two games be played?

The restructuring of Blue Cross met the objectives set for the medium term. Already in a defining time, it is on the edge of the direct classification zone for the next Liguilla del Clausura 2022 of Liga MX and will play one of the Semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League.

After eliminating FC Montréal with an aggregate score of 2-1, their rival in the international tournament will be Cougars, coming from beating New England on penalties after winning 3-0 at home in another epic comeback. Now, Concacaf published the days and times of the four games that will contain the two series.

The first leg clash between La Maquina and Los Auriazules will be on Tuesday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time) at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. On Tuesday, April 12, the second leg will be played: at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time), the two Mexican teams will define the first finalist of the tournament.

the other semifinal

On the other hand, Seattle Sounders will receive New York City on Wednesday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at Lumen Field in Seattle. The return will take place on Wednesday, April 13 at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

