Days Gone 2 was turned down by Sony after Shawn Layden left

In addition to talking about the possible reboot of Siphon Filter and Resistance open world, Jeff Ross, former creative director of Bend Studio, discussed Days Gone 2, the project that Sony did not approve as it was disappointed with the market performance of the first chapter.

We have known for some time how Bend Studio tried to baste the Days Gone 2 project shortly after the publication of the first episode of the motorcycle and undead series. After presenting the pitch to Sony, however, the title was discarded in favor of a new IP of the software house.

Jeff Ross has revealed that the decision to shelve Days Gone 2 has been made only after Shawn Layden left. The statements suggest that, probably, the former president of Sony Worldwide Studios had shown himself in favor of making the sequel.

“As soon as Shawn is gone, Days Gone is dead. It was obvious that we shouldn’t have talked about it while we were still working on it and planning it. It was clear that this was a temporary version. And there was nothing that managed to convince the local manager and his boss. It was probably a failure of the creative group, but it was an uphill battle all along. “.

In the meantime, it has been made clear that Days Gone has probably not sold more than Ghost of Tsushima, as Jeff Ross himself mistakenly stated at first.