Days Gone has sold more than eight million copies, but for Sony it was a disappointment – Nerd4.life

Days Gone has sold more than eight million copies, but Sony has always considered it one disappointment never giving credit for the result to the development study. Indeed, it seems that local leaders have always described the game in derogatory terms.

This is what the former director of Bend Studios told on Twitter, Jeff Ross, evidently piqued to see Ghost of Tsushima celebrated by Sony itself for having sold eight million copies.

Ross: “By the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month) and had sold over eight million copies. It has since sold even more, in addition to the one million plus copies made on Steam. Local executives always made us feel like it was a big disappointment.“

Evidently Ross has the poisoned tooth with Sony for how he treated him and his ex-studio, even after the release of a game that proved to be a great success. Let’s imagine that currently, between the PlayStation version and the PC version, Days Gone has exceeded ten million copies sold in agility.

Basically it seems that the Japanese multinational looked more at Metacritic than at the sales results for the Bend title, so much so that it never wanted to give the green light to the sequel. In fact, the reception of the press towards Days Gone was cold, but the public proved much warmer towards the title, forgiving it several defects and appreciating its many qualities.