Days Gone has sold more than Ghost of Tsushima but for Sony it’s a disappointment

At CES, Sony announced that Ghost of Tsushima has sold over eight million copies, praising the result of the game by Sucker Punch Productions and congratulating the team on this achievement. However, there is a game that has apparently sold more but has never enjoyed the same consideration.

Let’s talk about Days Gone, or rather Jeff Ross, former Game Director of Sony Bend who left the studio in December 2020. At the time of his departure, Days Gone had been out for 16 months and it had sold over eight million copies and it continued to sell well afterwards, not counting the millions of downloads on Steam. Excellent results but which have never been taken into due consideration by Sony, according to Ross in fact “studio managers have always labeled this as a disappointing result.“

Ross himself in the past has spoken of Sony in rather negative terms after the publisher did not give the green light to the production of Days Gone 2, the former Game Director of Sony Bend had proposed to the managers various ideas for the sequel but the lukewarm reception. and the numbers (considered not up to expectations by management) did not allow Days Gone 2 to go into production.

A long report by Jason Schreier spoke of internal contrasts between Sony Bend and PlayStation Studios, with the Oregon team supporting Naughty Dog a few months before dedicating themselves to a new project, a new IP not yet announced.