Days Gone: Sam Heughan for the next PlayStation adaptation



In the shadow of his success with the franchise Uncharted of PlayStation, Sony Pictures – through its cinema division of its video game branch, Sony PlayStation Productions – is said to be developing a film adaptation of Days Gonewith Sam Heughan (Outlander) headlining and screenwriter Sheldon Turner adapting.

The game created by Bend Studios, which has sold 9 million copies, is set in the Pacific Northwest after a devastating global pandemic. It tells the story of Deacon St. John (Heughan), a former member of a motorcycle club, who fights to survive against the forces of desperation and mutant, predatory humans, in his quest to find the love of his wife. life, presumed long dead. The script is, according to Deadline’s sources, a love ballad to motorcycle movies – the 2-wheeler being the hero’s only mode of transportation.

The film Days Gone will also be produced by Sheldon, with Jennifer Klein, via their Vendetta Productions, alongside Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of ony PlayStation Productions.

Turner won a Golden Globe with Jason Reitman and was nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay adapted from Up in the Air. He is credited with a story about X-Men – First Class and wrote the next Everest by Doug Liman, which Klein is also producing. Turner just rewrote the movie road house by Liman with Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor for Prime Video. Paramount Players recently purchased the original pitch Man of War Turner and Klein.

Scottish actor Heughan plays Jamie Fraser in the series Outlander from Starz. He’s starring in the next movie Everest of Liman and in It’s All Coming Back to Me by Jim Strouse. He also acted in comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me with Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis and in the Bloodshot by Vin Diesel.



