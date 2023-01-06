Days, hours and stadiums of the first day of the Clausura 2023 of the National League of Honduras

2023-01-05

Let the ball roll… the Honduran National League has confirmed how the first date of the championship of Closing 2023where the slogan is to lower the scepter to the Olympia.

SEE MORE: Registrations and withdrawals of the 10 clubs in the National League of Honduras

The start will take place on Saturday, January 21 and will be played in Choluteca when the UPN receive the runner-up motagua at the Emilio Williams Agasse, that at 4:00 in the afternoon.

That same Saturday, four games will be played, with three of them at night. At 7:00 a.m. at the Morazán in San Pedro Sula, the action will continue with the match Royal Spain vs Victory.

At the same time in pampas lands the Olancho FCwithout fans due to a punishment they have, will play against the marathon of the teacher Solomon Nazar. The Juan Ramón Brevé will be the setting for that match.

Saturday night closes in La Ceiba with the match that will be played at 7:30 on Life against him Honduras Progressthat by the hand of the Colombian John Jairo López will try to save the category.