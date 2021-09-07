Days of Abandonment, set in Boston with Natalie Portman – Cinema

Filming will begin in August on the American adaptation of ‘Days of Abandonment’ based on the book by Elena Ferrante (editions and / or), with Natalie Portman, set in Boston. This was confirmed by actress, producer and director Trudie Styler, in one of the events organized as part of Prix Italia, the Rai international competition.

“Stories like the one told in ‘Days of Abandonment’ can be translated and understood in all the languages ​​of the world – said Styler – I have been making independent cinema for 30 years, I am an activist for rights in general, and in particular for women for whom there is still a long way to go, starting to give them much more space as protagonists also in cinema “.

“Furthermore, it is necessary to aim more and more at productions that increase empathy, knowledge of others – he said – and therefore tolerance and mutual understanding”.

The film will be a Maven / Hbo and Fandango production, in collaboration with Medusa, directed, written and executive produced by Maggie Bets. Portman will also serve as executive producer.

The days of abandonment was released in Italy by Edizioni E / O in 2002, and in the USA by Europa Editions in 2005. Already in 2005 a film was made for the direction of Roberto Faenza. (HANDLE).