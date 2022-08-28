Days of gifts for Grandparent’s Day 2022

Today, Sunday June 28, 2022It is held in Mexico on Grandfather’s Day. And if you still don’t have your gifts to pamper your granniesbecause this date took you by surprise, we will help you choose some gift ideas foolproof for them (regardless of whether they are grandparents in their 50s, 60s, 70s or beyond in record time!

A very smart virtual assistant

The need to have one increases proportionally to our ageso it will be an excellent gift for your grandparents. It will help them get organized with reminders, play their favorite music, make translations and calls, confirm the weather and traffic or certain data that we don’t know (or that memory usually forgets).

Our recommendation is the home pod miniwhich is perfectly understood with all devices Manzana (and it will prevent them from having to constantly get up at home, in case they don’t have their gadgets so close).

Its design is elegant and fun and with vibrant colors (so that they can locate them from a distance, if their eyesight is not the best).

Perfumes: gifts that never fail

Let’s face it: who doesn’t love receiving a new fragrance? They are a great way to transport us to the past or imagine the future, in addition to helping us project our personality in the present with great force and authenticity. The grandparents they still love them, so if you’re short on time you know how you can pamper them today.

We suggest you to know the first and new MONCLER perfumes that are ideal for autumn 2022: ‘MONCLER Pour Femme’ (which is floral and woody at the same time, with notes of Italian bergamoon, white flowers and vanilla) and ‘MONCLER Pour Homme’ (with accords of an alpine created specifically for the luxury firm, sage, cedar , mountain woods and vetiver).\