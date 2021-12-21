Business

Days of Hate: They blow Tesla with Musk puppet

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

They blow up a 2013 Tesla Model S with an Elon Musk puppet on board, orchestrating a colossal and expensive staging with inevitable footage uploaded to Youtube. It happened in Finland, taking advantage of the owner’s disappointment: a motorist who had bought it second-hand and remained “on foot” shortly after. After the 8-year warranty was over, he would have had to pay € 20,000 for the repair.

make Tesla jump
The moment of the explosion in the Jaala quarry

The used car, from 2013, breaks down: warranty has already expired

The facts are these: Tuomas Katainen says he bought the Tesla Model S from 2013 used a few months ago, and only driven 1,500km before the car stopped running. Contacted Tesla Service, he was presented with a estimate of 20,000 euros for the complete replacement of the battery pack broken down. Since more than the usual 8 years of the guarantee had elapsed, the entire cost of the repair should have been borne by him.

A well-organized blockbuster to break through on Youtube

they blast tesla
Tuomas Katainen, the disappointed Teslaro

Puzzled by the treatment received, Katainen decided to discard it. It is not known how, he found a whole team of explosives experts, a film crew equipped with stage lights, drones and professional cameras, a group of unspecified “volunteers”, evidently anti-Tesla activists, who funded it. Then the car was taken to a disused quarry in Jaala, stuffed with a cheaps of kilos of explosives and blown up. The inflatable doll by Elon Muskhe was even dropped on the scene of the explosion by a helicopter (minimum rental cost 5,000 euros).

Preparing for the explosion, with sticks of dynamite

Who paid for the show, and why?

After the explosion, Katainen stated that blowing up a Tesla is a lot more fun than driving it.

All right, these are the days of hatred and all this is not surprising. But we would be curious to know:

-1) Is the story of the “disappointed” motorist true?

-2) Who paid the costs to set up a real film set in which to perform the performance (a competitor?)

-3) How much the authors will get from the monetization of the video, which will inevitably become viral.

—- Do you want to be part of our community and stay informed at all times? Subscribe for free to our newsletter and our YouTube channel—

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio recalled: fire risk

4 weeks ago

New cryptocurrency collapse: what happens?

1 week ago

Pfizer will let a generic of its COVID-19 drug be produced

November 16, 2021

AeroItalia, a new airline is born: “Ready to take off already in March”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button