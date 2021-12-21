Days of Hate: They blow Tesla with Musk puppet

They blow up a 2013 Tesla Model S with an Elon Musk puppet on board, orchestrating a colossal and expensive staging with inevitable footage uploaded to Youtube. It happened in Finland, taking advantage of the owner’s disappointment: a motorist who had bought it second-hand and remained “on foot” shortly after. After the 8-year warranty was over, he would have had to pay € 20,000 for the repair.

The used car, from 2013, breaks down: warranty has already expired

The facts are these: Tuomas Katainen says he bought the Tesla Model S from 2013 used a few months ago, and only driven 1,500km before the car stopped running. Contacted Tesla Service, he was presented with a estimate of 20,000 euros for the complete replacement of the battery pack broken down. Since more than the usual 8 years of the guarantee had elapsed, the entire cost of the repair should have been borne by him.

A well-organized blockbuster to break through on Youtube

Puzzled by the treatment received, Katainen decided to discard it. It is not known how, he found a whole team of explosives experts, a film crew equipped with stage lights, drones and professional cameras, a group of unspecified “volunteers”, evidently anti-Tesla activists, who funded it. Then the car was taken to a disused quarry in Jaala, stuffed with a cheaps of kilos of explosives and blown up. The inflatable doll by Elon Muskhe was even dropped on the scene of the explosion by a helicopter (minimum rental cost 5,000 euros).

Who paid for the show, and why?

After the explosion, Katainen stated that blowing up a Tesla is a lot more fun than driving it.

All right, these are the days of hatred and all this is not surprising. But we would be curious to know:

-1) Is the story of the “disappointed” motorist true?

-2) Who paid the costs to set up a real film set in which to perform the performance (a competitor?)

-3) How much the authors will get from the monetization of the video, which will inevitably become viral.