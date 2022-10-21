Daz Canel, suspended by the Cubans: 74% negatively value the management of their Government

The investigation of the Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) confirms the existential pessimism of Cubans, who live mostly below the poverty line

Caribbean Hurricane Ian devastation stirs protests in Cuba

74% of Cubans negatively value the economic and social management of the revolutionary government, even 51% do not hesitate to define it as “very negative”. A discontent that reached its highest point with the social outbreak of the 11J last year and which has continued with protests throughout the summer.

A full-fledged suspense for the president Miguel Diaz-Canel, appointed by Ral Castro to lead the historical succession. The government receives a score of 2.93 points out of 10, higher than that of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), “society’s governing body”, with a score of 2.84.

It is not for less: the investigation presented today in Madrid by the Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) confirms the existential pessimism of Cubans, who live mostly below the poverty line (72%) and who have embarked on a new migratory wave, the largest in history, with more than 200,000 people have fled in recent months. The food crisis is the main nightmare of the day for 64% of citizens.

“In the Cuban context, this is a clear expression of rejection of the regime for the impasse in which the country finds itself. The population is overwhelmed by the problems generated by the communist system itself and by the mismanagement of those who have the power. This critical vision will increase, as a consequence of the immobility of the regime in the search for effective solutions both in the short and long term. According to our study, this rejection is majority among the youngest, “says for EL MUNDO Yaxys Cires, director of Strategies of the OCDH.

More than half of those interviewed (51%) have confessed that suffers to acquire the most essential to live and 52% acknowledge that they only eat two meals, or less, a day. The famous Castro ration book only covers basic needs for 8% of those surveyed.

Those who receive remittances from abroad, a third of them, consider themselves privileged when it comes to facing shortages, inflation and the serious economic deterioration, which Cubans attribute to the lack of success of the so-called “ordering task” implemented by the Castro authorities.

The constant blackouts suffered by Cubans are also reflected in the survey. 72% report that they suffer recurring power outagescompared to 14% in 2020. The majority (62%) assure that power outages last between six and 24 hours, when last year only 22% reported such prolonged outages.

Health, the main banner of government propaganda, looks just as deteriorated. 56% acknowledge that need to make a gift or payment to be served in the public system, which also suffers from shortages in its pharmacies: eight out of ten do not get the medicines they need, so they turn to relatives abroad, the black market or churches.

“The impoverishment of the country and the lack of solutions are at the base of the social protests. The socioeconomic situation is so serious, that despite the fact that more than a thousand Cubans have been imprisoned for having protested in July 2021, despite the approval of a Penal Code that goes into more detail when it comes to punishing the freedoms of expression and demonstration, people keep protesting. But as important as this is the fact that the idea that the country needs a political change is gaining strength, that is why the cries in the streets are for freedom”, concludes Cires.

The epilogue of the survey is devastating: only 14% of Cubans expect their personal situation to improve in the near future; 55% are convinced that it will even get worse.