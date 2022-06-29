Daz Dillinger announces his retirement

It is a giant of American rap that is bowing out.

If you always have to be wary of retirement announcements made by American rappers, used to taking it and leaving it almost the same day (Jay-Z, Game, Nicki Minaj…), that of Daz Dillinger seems more credible. Indeed, the rapper from Tha Dogg Pound began his career with Death Row Records when he was only 19 years old in the 90s, when gangsta rap dominated the world. If he left a lasting mark on the history of hip-hop, Daz Dillinger presses the stop button, leaving behind him eight albums with Tha Dogg Pound, the first of which, “Dogg Food” was released in 1995 and 19 solo projects for five million records sold. On Saturday June 25, he posted a message on Instagram announcing his retirement.

“This legend has officially retired since 2022. It’s not my problem anymore. Rap ​​is over for me. It was good when it was on fire but it’s not fun anymore. So, I m ‘m leaving. This is my last post.”