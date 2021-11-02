DAZN announces important news

























After strengthening its infrastructure to minimize the risk of technical problems, which were numerous in the start-up phase of the service, now DAZN announces an important technical novelty: very soon will increase the resolution of the video stream broadcast during Serie A matches.









The news of a possible switch to HD had already been circulating for several days, but there was noofficial status. Which has now arrived, through a very quick hint during an interview given by the CEO of DAZN Italia Veronica Diquattro to the Turin newspaper The print. Very fast but, at the same time, very important for users who, until now, have had to settle for 720p resolution, that is HD-Ready. A quality that can be fine on smartphones and tablets, but that on modern ones Large diagonal smart TV it fits quite a bit tight. Thanks to the infrastructure investments, however, DAZN is now almost ready to move to Full HD.

DAZN in Full HD: when

The date is that of November 20, 2021: the thirteenth day of the Serie A championship will be broadcast by DAZN in HD 1080p. On that date DAZN will broadcast only 3 matches, at the following times:

11/20 at 15:00 – Atalanta-Spezia

11/20 at 18:00 – Lazio-Juventus

11/20 at 8.45 pm – Fiorentina-Milan

DAZN in HD: who will be able to see it and who will not

Logically, the Full HD video stream will be more “heavy“than the one in HD-Ready, but not as much as one might expect and this is good news for users. The current data stream of DAZN at 720p, in fact, has a bitrate of about 6.5 Mbit per second while the future streaming in HD 1080p should stop at 8 Mbit per second, thanks to compression Mpeg-4.

This means, at the same time, that to see DAZN in Full HD it will take two technical prerequisites: a connection capable of offering a real speed of 8 Mbps and a Full HD Smart TV capable of decoding Mpeg-4 video streams. Both prerequisites should hardly be a limitation for anyone.

One is already enough good ADSL connection, in fact, to have that download speed, but clearly with this type of connection it is better dedicate all the data bandwidth only available at DAZN, avoiding also using YouTube, Netflix or other streaming apps on other devices at the same time. With fiber, however, the problem shouldn’t even arise.

As for the Full HD TV And compatible Mpeg-4, instead, we remind you that all televisions sold after December 2018 are already compatible with the MPEG-4, because this technical feature was a requirement imposed by Italian law in view of the switch off to the second generation digital terrestrial (really only started on October 20th).

However, it should be noted that not all recent TVs are Full HD, because the (too general) requirement was that the television be “HD“and, consequently, in recent years many HD-Ready Mpeg-4 TVs have been sold. We are talking, however, above all about TVs with a not very high diagonal: most of the Smart TVs 40 inches and up it is at least Full HD, often even 4K.